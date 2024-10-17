The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out an ugly win against the New York Giants in Week 6 to “improve” to 2-4 on the season. The Bengals’ have disappointed through the first six weeks of 2024 despite getting Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow back from a wrist injury that ended his 2023 campaign. As the team prepares for the battle of Ohio against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, Burrow finds himself on the injury report with multiple ailments.

The Bengals listed Burrow with injuries to his right wrist and his shin on Thursday, according to ProFootballTalk. Despite the report, Burrow was able to practice in full and is expected to play on Sunday.

The wrist issue should be expected at this point as Burrow has been on the Bengals’ injury report with the ailment multiple times this season. The QB’s banged up shin, on the other hand, is new. The fifth-year veteran did hurt his ankle in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers but the shin injury appears to be unrelated.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is banged up heading into Week 7

Still, with Burrow able to practice without limitations on Thursday, it’s very unlikely that either issue prevents him from suiting up in Week 7. The Bengals need Burrow on the field as the team is approaching desperation mode. Cincinnati lost its first three games of the season before finally picking up a win against the Panthers.

Burrow set a new career high with five passing touchdowns in a brilliant performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. However, the team couldn’t hold off Lamar Jackson and Baltimore as the Bengals lost 41-38 in overtime. Cincinnati rebounded with a gritty win against the Giants last Sunday, when Burrow used his legs to lead the team to its second victory of 2024, scoring on a 47-yard run.

Now recovered from the wrist injury suffered in Week 11 of the 2023 season, Burrow has played at a high level this season. However, the Bengals haven't been able to capitalize. Cincinnati is in third place in the AFC North. A loss to the Browns in Week 7 would drop the team to last place in the division and put the Bengals’ playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.