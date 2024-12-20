The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, and they're still keeping their playoff dreams alive. Luckily for them, two of their key offensive players will be ready to hit the field after dealing with some minor injuries during the week.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins and QB Joe Burrow are good to go for Sunday’s game against the Browns,” Bengals reporter Ben Baby wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “For those of you in fantasy playoffs, I asked Zac Taylor if any injuries should could impact their workload. He said they would not.”

Both players were limited in practice this week, but with the possibility that the Bengals could still get in the playoffs, there's no surprise that they'll be good to go.

Bengals still trying to make playoff push

The Bengals have been up and down this season, which has caused them to be 6-8 and looking outside of the playoff picture. Inconsistencies on both sides of the ball have doomed the Bengals, as well as injuries, but it looks like they still might have a slight chance of making a run.

It starts against their divisional opponent this week, who also are not having a good season due to many factors throughout the season. Their last two games will determine a lot about where the Bengals finish at the end of the season as they face the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals have had a hard time beating good teams this season, and the Broncos and Steelers have been playing well since the year started. If the Bengals can find a way to win out, they'll put themselves in a good position to try and get into the playoffs. It also matters what the other teams in the playoff hunt do as well, so they'll need a little bit of help.