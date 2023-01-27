Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a battle in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Burrow and the Bengals will be without two of their top offensive linemen.

Left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have both been ruled out for the Bengals’ matchup with the Chiefs, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. Williams is dealing with a knee injury while Cappa has a knee injury of his own.

Neither player suited up in the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Still, Cincinnati allowed just one sack. Jackson Carman played for Williams while Max Scharping filled in for Cappa. The Bengals as a whole rushed for 172 yards in the victory. Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Throughout the regular season, Williams and Cappa were both integral parts of the Bengals’ offensive line. Both players started 16 games for Cincinnati. Burrow will now have to go into Kansas City with two backups at offensive line once again.

The Chiefs were one of the best teams at getting to the quarterback. They finished the regular season ranked second in the NFL with 55 total sacks. In their 27-20 Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs came away with two sacks.

This is still a position Joe Burrow is familiar with however. The Bengals beat the Chiefs earlier this season and in last year’s AFC Championship. But if Burrow wants to make it a Bengals’ three-peat, he’ll have to do so behind a depleted offensive line.