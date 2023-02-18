Zac Taylor has had a very successful stint early on with the Cincinnati Bengals as their head coach. Taylor’s first two seasons weren’t exactly great, but he has led Cincy to back-to-back AFC Championship Games, and it’s safe to say that the Bengals future is looking very bright as they head into the 2023 season.

Taylor’s seat is about as cold as it can be right now due to the success the team has had in the past two seasons, and it doesn’t sound like he is planning on leaving Cincinnati anytime soon. Taylor recently committed his future to the Bengals, and said they will have to carry him away in a casket to make him stop coaching this team.

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket. I love it. Just specifically, Cincinnati. It’s a really good fit for my family and myself, and the other coaches, and ownership, and [Director of Player Personnel] Duke Tobin. I can’t ever imagine myself anywhere else. Yeah, they’ll have to kick me out of here.” – Zac Taylor, HuskerOnline

This all but confirms that Taylor doesn’t want to leave the Bengals anytime soon, and he implies he wants to coach them until he dies. That’s a pretty bold claim by Taylor, and while it obviously is very unlikely to happen, it seems like his long-term future is in Cincinnati, which will likely make Bengals fans thrilled. Taylor has ushered in a new era of success for the Bengals, and it doesn’t seem like it is going to be ending anytime soon if he has anything to say about it.