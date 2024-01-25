Which free agents should we keep, Texans?

After an impressive 2023 NFL season that saw the Houston Texans secure a playoff berth with a 10-7 record, the team is gearing up for the challenges of the 2024 NFL free agency period. The Texans are in a position to build on their success. That's despite their postseason journey coming to an end in a 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

Texans' 2023 Season Recap

The Texans experienced a remarkable turnaround in 2023. They went from a three-win team the previous year to clinching a division title and making their first playoff appearance since 2019. A convincing victory in the Wild Card round solidified Houston as a legitimate contender in the AFC.

The success was attributed to the coaching prowess of DeMeco Ryans and the exceptional rookie performance of quarterback CJ Stroud. Now they have a foundation laid for future success. As such, the Texans should be a consistent force in the AFC South and possibly contend for a title in the upcoming season.

Free Agency Outlook

As the Texans face the 2024 NFL free agency, decisions on re-signing key players become crucial. General manager Nick Caserio and Coach Ryans successfully executed a plan to quickly improve the roster by adding proven veteran talent through short-term contracts. Sure, this strategy elevated the team's competitiveness. However, it also leaves Houston with several impending free agents in 2024.

Notable contributors such as running back Devin Singletary, receiver Noah Brown, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, defensive tackle Jonathan Greenard, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and tight end Dalton Schultz are set to hit the open market in March.

Despite the uncertainty, the Texans are in a favorable cap situation. They have a projected $74.1 million in cap space. This financial flexibility positions the team to retain a significant portion of its current roster. With a focus on maintaining offensive continuity around Stroud, priority re-signings could include key contributors like Brown, Schultz, and Singletary.

Houston's advantageous cap situation, coupled with having a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal, provides a lot of flexibility. They may not only retain core players but also explore opportunities to enhance the roster through free agency.

Here we will look at the Detroit Best players Texans must re-sign in 2024 NFL free agency.

Dalton Schultz, TE

Dalton Schultz emerged as one of the standout performers for the Houston Texans during the 2023 season. Recognized for his earlier contributions to the Dallas Cowboys, Schultz continued his excellence in a more prominent role within the Texans' offense. He stepped up as a veteran presence and leader in a tight end room impacted by injuries. Schultz played a pivotal role in securing victories with his exceptional catches, including a memorable comeback against the Tennessee Titans.

Concluding the regular season with impressive stats, Schultz recorded 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He also boasted a career-best average of 10.8 yards per catch. His consistent production underscores his value in the league. Currently operating under a one-year, $6.25 million contract, Schultz's future with the Texans hinges on their willingness to invest between $7 and $10 million per year. We think they should do so to retain one of quarterback Stroud's preferred targets.

Devin Singletary, RB

Devin Singletary was initially viewed as a backup and rotational piece. He exceeded expectations to become the featured back for the Texans in the 2023 season. With the running back position often undervalued across NFL rosters, Singletary's potential re-signing with the Texans could involve a mutually beneficial two to three-year deal. That's considering his age of 26 and remaining productive years.

Given Houston's reliance on their running back, Singletary's surpassing the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark highlights his significance to the team. That's despite a limited role early in the season. Yes, alternative options may be available in the open market. That said, a contract extension with Singletary aligns with both the team's and the player's interests.

Denzel Perryman, LB

The signing of Denzel Perryman stands out as one of the most impactful moves of the past offseason for the Texans. He is a workhorse, leader, and integral part of the defense. Perryman contributed significantly to a linebacker group that boasts considerable depth. Despite the devaluation of the linebacker position by other teams, Perryman's role as a mentor and leader makes him indispensable for Houston.

Amidst emerging talents like Christian Harris, Henry To'oTo'o, and Blake Cashman, Perryman's experience and leadership qualities elevate him to a crucial veteran status. Perryman remains pivotal if the Texans aim to preserve the strength of their linebacker core.

Noah Brown, WR

Noah Brown, at 28, experienced a standout season. He achieved career-high numbers in receiving yards (567) during his sixth year in the league. Noteworthy performances with 153- and 172-yard receiving games in Weeks 9 and 10 underscored Brown's impact. Sadly, injuries forced him to conclude the year on injured reserve. We think he is worth keeping. However, the question arises whether Brown's impressive season might have priced him out of the Texans' spending range.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans have pivotal decisions that lie ahead in securing the futures of key contributors. From the remarkable performances of Dalton Schultz, Devin Singletary, Denzel Perryman, and Noah Brown, the Texans find themselves at a crossroads. They must balance the desire to retain proven talent with the fiscal responsibility necessitated by the NFL's evolving financial landscape.

The success of the 2023 season showcased the team's potential, and the upcoming decisions in free agency will play a defining role in determining whether Houston can sustain its momentum and emerge as a perennial force in the AFC. General manager Nick Caserio and Coach DeMeco Ryans face the challenge of not only preserving continuity. They must also strategically enhance the roster to solidify the Texans' standing as contenders. The choices made in re-signing key players will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the franchise as it aims for sustained success in the seasons to come.