The NFL Draft is only one week away, and we are here to talk about who might be the second pick. It will be a fun night in Green Bay as we continue our NFL Draft odds series with a No. 2 Overall Pick prediction and pick.

It will be a fun NFL Draft next week, and we are here to cover the possibilities with some fresh angles. Assuming that the Tennessee Titans draft Cameron Ward with the No. 1 Overall Pick, we believe there are three suitable options for the No. 2 Overall Pick. Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Shedeur Sanders are the favorites for the No. 2 Overall Pick. We examine their chances and their odds. Currently, the Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 Overall Pick. While they could easily use it, they could also trade down to a team that is desperate to move up to secure the player they want. Therefore, here are some of the possibilities.

Here are the NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: No. 2 Overall Pick Odds

Travis Hunter: -700

Abdul Carter: +480

Shedeur Sanders: +2000

Why Travis Hunter Will Be The Second Pick

Hunter is an intriguing pick. Amazingly, he was one of the top receivers in college football, amassing 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns despite missing five games for the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter will be the best receiver off the board. However, that is not all he is. Some have compared him to Shohei Ohtani in terms of sheer talent and ability to play on both sides of the field.

Hunter had 35 tackles, including 24 solo takedowns. Additionally, he had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His ability to survey the field was impeccable. However, we now need to examine whether the Browns would consider him.

The Browns' pass defense ranked 12th last season, a notable fall from their previous position as the best pass defense. Significantly, they allowed an average of 212.4 passing yards, including 23 touchdowns. Will they draft Hunter even with a defense that was still somewhat decent?

The Browns might consider him solely to help with their offense, even if Hunter wishes to play on both sides. Unfortunately, the Browns ranked 19th in pass offense, largely due to struggles with their quarterback. But drafting Hunter may give them another weapon to pair with Amari Cooper, and it might help Deshaun Watson.

Why Abdul Carter Will Be The Second Pick

The Browns could go in another direction if they seek to beef up their pass rush. Remember, Myles Garrett is still the top guy in the defense and continues to terrorize quarterbacks. While many believe the Browns prefer Hunter over Carter, it's still worth a look. Drafting Carter would give the Browns a terrifying 1-2 punch on the pass rush. Offensive lines would have to account for two elite pass rushers instead of one. Notably, they already were fifth in the NFL in pass rushing. Furthermore, the defense had a sack rate of 6.5 percent.

Carter was efficient in his last season for Penn State, nabbing 60 tackles, including 43 solo takedowns. Additionally, they recorded 12 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Carter also had nine quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. If the Browns do not draft him, the Arizona Cardinals might be a contender to trade up to draft him.

Why Shedeur Sanders Will Be The Second Pick

The Browns may surprise everyone by drafting Sanders to aid in the rebuild. However, there are numerous other scenarios on the table. Sanders certainly helped his status by generating a 74 percent completion rating through 13 games while also passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with four rushing touchdowns.

The Browns seem committed to Watson. However, they could play a wildcard and draft Sanders. Assuming they don't, they might take advantage of a desperate team that is willing to trade up to get him. Notably, the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders might sell the farm to get the No. 2 Overall Pick. Because of that, Sanders is a possibility simply because of the mind games the Browns might play.

Final No. 2 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick

I feel like many are expecting the Jets or Giants to trade up for Sanders. However, I think he will fall in the draft, which may allow them to draft him anyway. Plus, the consensus is that the Browns will draft Hunter or Carter, negating any possible trade. Significantly, we have seen the Browns draft a player who has been in the limelight before. Hunter is a rare two-way player who wants to play wide receiver and cornerback. Yet, that has no bearing on the Browns' decision to draft him with the second pick.

Final No. 2 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick: Travis Hunter: -700