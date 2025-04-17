The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and some would say the draft starts when they get on the clock. It feels like it's a given that Cam Ward will be going to the Tennessee Titans, but after that, nobody knows who will be the next pick. The Browns can go in many directions with their pick, and general manager Andrew Berry recently spoke about Travis Hunter and what he can bring to a team.

“It’s a little bit like Ohtani. Pitcher or hitter he’s an outstanding player. You get a unicorn if you use him both ways,” Berry said.

Hunter is definitely one of the more unique players in the draft this year, due to the fact that he can play both sides of the ball at a high level. It will be interesting to see with which team drafts him, will they only let him play one position, or let him split on offense and defense every once in a while?

For the Browns, they could use a game changer like Hunter on both sides of the ball, but defense might be the main thing they're looking for. Outside of Hunter, Abdul Carter could be a good pick for the Browns as they put him on the defensive line alongside Myles Garrett.

Travis Hunter wants to play both sides of the ball

Hunter has already let it be known that he wants to play on offense and defense when he gets drafted, and jokingly said he'd take extreme measures if he can't.

“I'm never playing football again [if I can only play one position],” Hunter said to CBS Sports. “Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

Throughout Hunter's collegiate journey, he's shown that he can play both sides of the ball and make impact plays at any moment. Though that may be a luxury to be able to do that, playing so much can put wear and tear on the body early, and teams would have to monitor his playing time.

Hunter received the Biletnikoff Award in college, which is given to the best receiver in college football, the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation's best defender, and also won the Heisman Trophy. If anything, his accolades scream that you should play him at both positions.