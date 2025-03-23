ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Hawks prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks promises to be an intriguing contest. The Hawks, led by Trae Young's 24.1 points and 11.4 assists per game, will look to exploit the 76ers' defensive vulnerabilities. Philadelphia, driven by Tyrese Maxey's 26.3 points per game, must improve their rebounding to counter Atlanta's potent offense. The Hawks' recent form, including a 3-2 record in their last five games, suggests they have the edge. However, the 76ers could capitalize on Atlanta's defensive struggles to stay competitive in this high-scoring affair at State Farm Arena.

Here are the 76ers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hawks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +10 (-112)

Moneyline: +610

Atlanta Hawks: -10 (-108)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers have a strong chance of covering the spread against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, primarily due to their potent backcourt. Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, and Jared McCain (if available) form a dynamic trio that can exploit Atlanta's defensive vulnerabilities. Maxey's speed and agility make him nearly unstoppable in transition, while Grimes has shown his ability to score and rebound at an elite level, as evidenced by his recent performance against the Houston Rockets where he scored 46 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawks, despite their improved bench, still struggle with perimeter defense, which the 76ers can capitalize on.

Additionally, the Hawks' reliance on Trae Young's playmaking and scoring could be neutralized if the 76ers employ a defensive strategy that focuses on limiting his impact. Young's ability to create for himself and others is crucial to Atlanta's offense, but if Philadelphia can contain him, they might disrupt the Hawks' rhythm. Furthermore, the 76ers' recent performances against strong opponents, such as their overtime loss to the Rockets, show they can compete with playoff-caliber teams even when shorthanded. Given these factors, the 76ers have a good chance of keeping the game competitive and potentially covering the spread, especially if they can maintain their high level of energy and defensive intensity throughout the game. Their ability to adapt and perform under pressure could be the key to securing a favorable outcome against the Hawks.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to win and cover the spread against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, primarily due to their potent offense and home-court advantage. The Hawks have been one of the top-scoring teams in the league, averaging 117.3 points per game, which ranks fifth overall. This high-powered offense, led by Trae Young's 24.1 points and 11.4 assists per game, will likely overwhelm the 76ers' defense, which has struggled to contain opponents, allowing 115.2 points per game. Additionally, the Hawks' recent form, with a 3-2 record in their last five games, suggests they are in a good rhythm heading into this matchup.

The 76ers' rebounding woes, being the worst in the NBA with just 39.4 rebounds per game, will also play into the Hawks' favor. Atlanta's ability to secure rebounds and limit second-chance opportunities for Philadelphia will be crucial in maintaining their scoring pace. Furthermore, the Hawks have a strong home record, going 17-17 at State Farm Arena, which indicates they can perform well in front of their home crowd. Given these factors, the Hawks should be able to capitalize on their strengths and exploit the 76ers' weaknesses, making them likely to win and cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

In Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, the Hawks will win and cover the spread. Atlanta's high-powered offense, led by Trae Young, will likely overwhelm the 76ers' defense, which has struggled to contain opponents. The Hawks' ability to secure rebounds and limit second-chance opportunities will also be crucial. Given their strong offense and home-court advantage, Atlanta should maintain a significant lead throughout the game. The 76ers' rebounding woes and defensive vulnerabilities will make it difficult for them to keep pace with the Hawks' scoring. With Atlanta's recent form and home record, they are well-positioned to secure a decisive victory. Therefore, I expect the Hawks to win by double digits, covering the spread and solidifying their position as a formidable opponent in the Eastern Conference. This matchup should showcase the Hawks' offensive prowess and defensive resilience.

Final 76ers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -10 (-108), Over 238.5 (-110)