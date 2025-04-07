ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we conclude this Regular Season series between rivals in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers (23-55) will visit the Miami Heat (35-43) as Miami leads the season series 3-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Heat prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently thirteenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-109. They've now lost 11-straight games and won't be making the Playoffs this season. With an interesting offseason soon approaching, the 76ers will hope to break this losing.

The Miami Heat have secured their play-in position at tenth place in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-115. They've gone 6-4 over the last 10 games and have given themselves a chance at entering the Playoffs as they'll face the Chicago Bulls in the play-in.

Here are the 76ers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Heat Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +14 (-108)

Moneyline: +660

Miami Heat: -14 (-112)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, FanDuel Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Why the 76ers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers will play four remaining games before turning the page on this season and rebuilding during the offseason. They remained competitive during their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they ultimately couldn't stop Anthony Edwards from drilling a dagger three to ice the game. Quentin Grimes has been their top performer over this last stretch of the season and it's been a bright spot in an otherwise down year for the Sixers. Look for Grimes to have an expanded role within this offense come next year.

Guerschon Yabusele also chimed in with 19 points as Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points in 38 minutes of action. The majority of their starters are sitting for the remainder of the season and as they're not playing for anything at the moment, we should see their deeper bench players get on opportunity to play these final games and gain valuable experience. They're just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against the Miami Heat, so it'll take a truly inspired performance for them to find the win in this one.

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat have turned things up to finish the season and they've earned their keep as the final team to make the play-in tournament. While these last few games won't mean anything in the standings, they have a chance to sweep the 76ers on the season in this one and continue building momentum ahead of the play-in. They're also slated to face a Chicago Bulls team they've gone 0-2 against on the season, so finding a rhythm in these last few games will be paramount to their success moving forward.

The Miami Heat have been playing much better to end the season and their offense is mostly predicated on Tyler Herro opening himself up for scoring opportunities and getting to the free throw line. Bam Adebayo adds another layer of offense with his scoring in the paint while Kel'el Ware is ready to make a huge impact on the defensive side against the Chicago Bulls. Look for them to rest many of their starters in these final games as they look towards the play-in tournament.

Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick

We have an interesting dynamic in this game as the Philadelphia 76ers are no longer in playoff contention, but their reserve players have been making a solid effort to close the season out. Look for Quentin Grimes to be aggressive in scoring the basketball as he could see a number of opportunities getting to the free throw line. The Heat, on the other hand, will be looking to give their starters a break as they prepare for their impending play-in series with Chicago.

The Heat have handled the Sixers in three meetings this season and although this game is purely for bragging rights, expect a motivated effort from Philadelphia in avoiding the sweep. The Heat have been scoring the ball at a consistent rate and they may get out to a lead early in this game.

For our final betting prediction, we'll have to roll with the Miami Heat to cover this spread on the road as they continue their success over this 76ers team this season.

Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -14 (-112)