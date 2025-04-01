ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks (47-27) host the Philadelphia 76ers (23-52) on Tuesday, April 1, at Madison Square Garden in a matchup that heavily favors the home team. The Knicks have been dominant this season, led by Karl-Anthony Towns (24.5 PPG, 12.8 RPG) and a well-rounded supporting cast including Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. With a strong 7-3 record in their last 10 home games, New York is poised to control the tempo against a struggling Sixers squad. Philadelphia enters the game on a five-game road losing streak, with Tyrese Maxey (26.3 PPG) as their lone consistent offensive threat. However, the Sixers lack the depth and defensive stability to match New York’s firepower.

Here are the 76ers-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Knicks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

New York Knicks: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 222.5 (-112)

Under: 222.5 (-108)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to win or cover the spread against the New York Knicks on Tuesday despite their struggles this season. Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a dynamic offensive leader, averaging 26.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, giving Philadelphia a reliable scoring option. The Sixers also rank 20th in three-point makes (12.8 per game), and with Maxey’s ability to penetrate defenses, they could exploit the Knicks’ weaknesses in defending the perimeter—New York allows opponents to shoot 36% from beyond the arc. If Maxey gets hot and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributes with his rebounding, Philadelphia could keep the game competitive.

While the Sixers have been inconsistent, their recent uptick in scoring (114.7 points per game over their last ten contests) suggests offensive improvement. Additionally, the Knicks’ lack of bench depth has been exposed in recent games, which could allow Philadelphia to capitalize when New York’s starters need rest. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Sixers’ ability to push tempo and lean on Maxey’s scoring could help them cover the spread at Madison Square Garden.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 1, at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season, boasting a 46-27 record and a dominant home-court presence. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns (24.5 PPG, 12.8 RPG), New York’s balanced offense and physicality in the paint should overwhelm a struggling Sixers squad. Towns’ ability to stretch the floor and dominate inside will be a major mismatch against Philadelphia’s thin frontcourt rotation. Additionally, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart provide versatility on both ends of the floor, ensuring the Knicks can control tempo and limit Tyrese Maxey’s scoring opportunities.

The 76ers have struggled mightily on the road, losing five straight away games and ranking near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency. While Maxey (26.3 PPG) has been a bright spot, Philadelphia lacks secondary scoring options to keep pace with New York’s deep roster. The Knicks’ defense, anchored by Bridges and Hart, has been particularly effective at home, holding opponents to just 111 points per game over their last ten contests. With superior depth, rebounding dominance, and home-court advantage, the Knicks should have little trouble dictating this matchup. Expect New York to win convincingly and cover the spread as they continue their push for playoff seeding in front of their energized home crowd.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The New York Knicks are heavily favored to win and cover the spread against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, April 1, at Madison Square Garden. New York ranks fourth in the league in points per game (118) and has been dominant at home, winning seven of their last ten games at MSG. Their ability to control the boards and generate second-chance opportunities gives them a significant edge over a Philadelphia team that ranks last in rebounding.

The 76ers, on the other hand, are struggling mightily, with a poor road record (11-27) and five consecutive losses away from home. Tyrese Maxey has been a bright spot offensively, averaging 26.3 points per game, but Philadelphia lacks depth and defensive stability to compete with New York’s firepower. Without Joel Embiid anchoring the paint, the Sixers are vulnerable against Towns and New York’s versatile offensive attack. Expect the Knicks to dictate the pace of the game and pull away in the second half for a convincing victory. New York should win comfortably and cover the spread against an overmatched Sixers squad.

Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -14.5 (-110), Under 222.5 (-108)