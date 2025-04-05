ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels have been an interesting team to watch in the first week of the 2025 MLB season. They struggled to hit against the lowly Chicago White Sox in the first three games of the season, but they managed to win that three-game series because their pitching stepped up. Then they won a few games in St. Louis against the Cardinals with late-inning offense. The Angels have an overall win-loss record which is better than their level of performance has suggested. That could mean regression is coming for the Halos, but it could also mean that when this team plays better, it might have a higher ceiling than previously thought.

Guardians-Angels Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Tanner Bibee (1-0) started his season on the right foot for Cleveland against the rival Kansas City Royals. Beating a chief division competitor is really encouraging; doing so on the road is even better. Bibee gave the Guardians a real shot in the arm and should feel he can become a rock-solid contributor for this team and pitching staff. Being able to stack together good starts will only reinforce Bibee's sense of belief that he will be part of another playoff team this season.

Last Start: March 30 at Kansas City Royals — 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Jack Kochanowicz (0-0) was solid against the White Sox in his debut for 2025. He wobbled in the first inning but then settled down. That's a very good sign. Kochanowicz was able to endure a little adversity and then prove he could overcome it. If that's the mental toughness he will display on a regular basis in 2025, the Angels might have really found something with this back-end rotation starter.

Last Start: March 30 at Chicago White Sox — 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

Here are the Guardians-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Angels Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -146

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Guardians) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tanner Bibee is pretty clearly a better pitcher than Jack Kochanowicz. The Guardians are pretty clearly a better team with a higher ceiling than the Los Angeles Angels. Cleveland pounded out eight runs in Friday's win in the first game of this series. It's hard to see LA pitching holding down the Cleveland batting order, especially since the Guardians looked so comfortable at the plate on Friday. They are unlikely to slow down on Saturday.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are going to pitch better in this game than they did on Friday. They scored six against Cleveland pitching on Friday and just need to hold Cleveland under five runs to win. The Angels can score five and make it stand up. Kochanowicz's gutsy first start of the season bodes well for him and the Halos in this spot.

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Guardians were far better than the Halos in the first game of this series. There's no really strong reason to not back Cleveland in the second game on Saturday night in Anaheim. Take the Guardians.

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5