The Chicago White Sox look to move to 2-0 on the young season as they host the Anaheim Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-White Sox prediction and pick.

Game one of the series saw the White Sox dominate the Angels. Austin Slater hit a solo home run in the second inning to open the scoring, and then a Miguel Vargas double would drive two more home in the inning. In the eighth, Andrew Benintendi and Lenyn Sosa would both hit long balls, making the lead 8-0. Logan O'Hoppe would hit a solo shot in the ninth inning, but the White Sox would go on to win the game 8-1.

Angels-White Sox Projected Starters

Jose Soriano vs. Jonathan Cannon

Jose Soriano (6-7) with a 3.42 ERA in 2024.

Last Start: Soriano made 20 starts last year for the Angels, and appeared in 22 total games, pitching 113 innings for the club.

Away Splits: Soranio was 4-3 in 11 starts on the road last year. He also had a 2.74 ERA.

Jonathan Cannon (5-10) with a 4.49 ERA in 2024

Last Start: Cannon started 21 games for the White Sox last year, and appeared in 23 total. He pitched 124.1 innings with a 4.49 ERA.

Home Splits: Cannon was 1-5 at home in ten starts last year for the White Sox. He had a 3.86 ERA at home last season.

Here are the Angels-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-White Sox Odds

Anaheim Angels: -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: -162

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNSC/CHSN

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

It is Taylor Ward who leads the top of the lineup for the Angels. He was 1-4 in the first game and hit .246 in 2024 with a .323 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging. Ward had 25 home runs with 75 RBIS last season for the Angels. Behind him in the lineup with be Nolan Schanuel. Schanuel was also 1-4 in the first game of the year, while he hit .250 last year with a .343 on-base percentage and .362 slugging. He has 13 home runs with 54 RBIs while scoring 62 times last year.

Mike Trout is holding down the middle of the order for the Angels. He played in just 29 games last year before going down with an injury but hit .220 with a .325 on-base percentage, and a .541 slugging. Further, he hit ten home runs and 14 RBIs in just 29 games last year. Jorge Soler did not have a hit in his first game with the Angels. He spent last year with both the Giants and Braves. He hit .241 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs. He went 0-4 in the first game of the year.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miguel Vargas leads the top of the order for the White Sox. He was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the first game of the year. Last year, he played in just 42 games, hitting .104 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, Luis Robert Jr. went 1-4 in the first game of the year. He was solid last year in the 100 games he played in. Robert hit .224 with a .278 on-base percentage and a .379 slugging. Further, he hit 14 home runs, drove in 35 runs, and stole 23 bases.

Andrew Benintendi was solid in the first game of the year, going 1-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He hit .229 last year with a .289 on-base percentage and a .396 slugging percentage. He had 20 home runs and 64 RBIs last year. Andrew Vaughn joins Benintendi in the middle of the lineup. He was 0-4 in the first game, but last year, he hit .246 with a .297 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage. Vaughn had 19 home runs and 70 RBIs last year.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this one will make a major difference. Jose Soriano was not great last year, with a 1.204 WHIP. Still, he has a FIP, Fielder Independent Pitching metric, of just 3.80. The league average would be 4.00. This means Soriano pitched better than the results that were given. Meanwhile, Jonathan Cannon did not have great results last year either. Still, he had a 1.33 WHIP and a 4.65 FIP last year. Soriano has been the better pitcher overall, but both pitchers have suffered in their careers from a lack of run support. The Angels should be able to find some run support in this game. That is not something they provided in the first game, but if they can score early, Soriano is solid enough to hold the lead and give the Angels the win.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Angels ML (-162)