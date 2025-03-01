ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Arizona-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona-Iowa State.

The Iowa State Cyclones endured a wrenching loss earlier this season.

Iowa State led by three points at Arizona in Tucson with only two seconds remaining in regulation time. Arizona's Caleb Love, in desperation at the end of the game, swished a 55-foot shot. Iowa State was naturally stunned and then lost in overtime against the energized and motivated Wildcats. Iowa State seemed to play in a fog of frustration after that game, losing a few more contests and sliding downward in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State — going into that Arizona game — was a contender for a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Now the Cyclones are looking more like a No. 3 seed. They will not be able to get a No. 1 seed, but what they can do is avenge that loss to Arizona. Maybe achieving that immediate goal will pick up the morale of the team and give ISU a psychological boost heading into the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments.

How to Watch Arizona vs Iowa State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona isn't a complete team, but the Wildcats did play Iowa State on even terms in the first meeting of this season. If they play Iowa State at the same level as it did in Tucson, it will cover the 6.5-point spread. Also keep in mind that Arizona has recently won Big 12 road games at BYU and Baylor. The road does not intimidate this team. Arizona doesn't even have to win outright here; as long as the U of A can keep this game close, it can cover. Iowa State isn't nearly as good now as it was in early January. Arizona is catching ISU at the right time.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State, having lost at Arizona, will be focused on striking back against the Wildcats. That game really stuck in this team's psyche, and now the Cyclones finally get a chance to do something about it on their home floor. It is often hard to know when a team will or won't play with great intensity and determination. It seems very likely that Iowa State will be very committed to this game and will play with the dedication needed to not only win, but win decisively (enough to cover the spread).

Final Arizona-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State will want to avenge the brutal loss to Arizona earlier in the season. ISU is playing at home and in a night game. The lean is definitely to Iowa State, but the Cyclones have not been a relentlessly consistent team in recent weeks. Our official recommendation is to stay away from a pregame bet. Wait 10 minutes and see if either ISU might blow the doors off this game or — conversely — falls behind early. You might want to wait for the chance to get ISU minus-3.5 or 2.5 in game. Wait and see on this one.

