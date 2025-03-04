ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Vanderbilt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas-Vanderbilt.

On an active and important day of SEC college basketball, this game carries major importance for Arkansas. The Razorbacks are on the middle of the NCAA Tournament bubble. The bad news for Arkansas is that this game on the road against Vanderbilt will be hard to win. Vanderbilt has been on fire of late, beating Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Missouri to play its way into the NCAA Tournament field under first-year head coach Mark Byington. The good news for Arkansas is that if the Hogs can win this game on the road against an NCAA Tournament-caliber opponent, they will rise several spots on the bubble and climb past several other bubble teams. In early March, this is the kind of opportunity bubble teams want. Let's see how Arkansas approaches and responds to this big moment under head coach John Calipari.

Here are the Arkansas-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Vanderbilt Odds

Arkansas: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +225

Vanderbilt: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs Vanderbilt

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is in a must-win situation, and the Hogs are getting 6.5 points. The spread should be 4.5 and not 6.5, so there is real value in getting Arkansas at this number. We all know how horribly this team played at South Carolina on Saturday. Don't expect Arkansas to be terrible once again and play back-to-back clunkers. This team will go all-in in the pursuit of victory. Arkansas will play with the desperation and toughness which were missing against South Carolina. Arkansas doesn't even have to win outright to cash a ticket. Just take Arkansas plus the 6.5. A bubble team intent on making the NCAA Tournament might not succeed in its own primary goal of winning the ballgame, but the effort UA will put forth in this game will create a very close contest and enable you, as a bettor, to cash your ticket. It's a reminder of the difference between the job of a team — to win a game — and the job of a bettor: Make a winning bet.

Also keep in mind that Vanderbilt, having played its way into the NCAA Tournament, doesn't urgently need this game the same way Arkansas does. There will be a difference in hunger and intensity on the court. That will matter too.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Commodores are playing winning basketball. They are better than Arkansas. They are at home. They just beat Missouri and Texas A&M. They have a coach, Mark Byington, who is making all the right moves and is showing he is one of the best coaches in college basketball in 2025. There is so much to like about this team's skill, toughness and heart. Arkansas, meanwhile, just lost by 19 at South Carolina and showed a level of frailty we aren't sure will be corrected in time for this game.

Final Arkansas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

We think the urgency of the situation for Arkansas will make the game close. We are leaning to Arkansas. Yet, we certainly don't trust the Razorbacks here. Sit back and wait for a second-half live betting opportunity.

Final Arkansas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +6.5