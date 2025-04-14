ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PSG looks to advance to the semi-finals as they visit Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Aston Villa-PSG prediction and pick.



In the first leg of this UCL quarterfinals fixture, Aston Villa took the early lead. Morgan Rogers scored in the 35th minute to take the lead for Aston Villa. Still, Desire Doue scored in the 29th minute, and PSG would tie the game. In the second half, Khcicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the 49th minute to give PSG the lead. Aston Villa would get another chance to tie the game on a Morgan Rodgers attempt, but they could not convert. In stoppage time of the second half, Nuno Mendes scored to make it 3-1. PSG now has a two-goal lead on aggregate heading into this game.

Here are the Aston Villa-PSG Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Aston Villa-PSG Odds

Aston Villa: +230

PSG: +110

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: -154

Under 2.5 goals: +126

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. PSG

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored well overall this year. They have scored 81 goals in their 49 overall fixtures, good for 1.65 goals per game. They have scored in eight of 11 fixtures overall, UCL fixtures this year. Aston Villa has scored 20 goals in their 11 games so far in UCL play, good for 1.82 goals per game. At home, Aston Villa has scored ten goals in five games in UCL play. They have also scored in four of five home games so far in UCL play.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa so far this year. He has scored 14 goals and six assists so far in domestic league play. He has just one goal in UCL play and has missed a penalty kick so far. He does have four assists in UCL play. Morgan Rogers has led the way for Aston Villa in UCL play. He has four goals and two assists so far in UCL play, while he has scored eight goals and seven assists in Premier League play.

Aston Villa has allowed 1.24 goals per game over their 49 total fixtures this year. They have also been solid on defense in UCL play. In UCL play, they have allowed just ten goals over the 11 fixtures. They also have four clean sheets in UCL play so far. At home, they have allowed just two goals in five UCL games. They have four clean sheets at home so far in UCL play, with both goals against coming in one game against Celtic.

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year, scoring in 42 of 46 fixtures overall, averaging 2.74 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in ten of 13 games. Further, they have scored 28 goals over the 13 games, good for 2.15 goals per game in UCL play. PSG has scored in four of their six fixtures on the road in UCL play, scoring 11 goals in their six games on the road in UCL play. That is good for 1.83 goals per game.

PSG has been led by Ousmane Dembele. He has scored seven times with two assists so far in UCL play. Further, he has 21 goals with five assists so far in Ligue 1 play this year. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has also been solid. In Ligue 1 play, he has 13 goals with nine assists. So far in UCL play, Barcola has three goals and three assists. Further, Nuno Mendes has three goals and an assist in UCL play so far.

PSG has also been strong on defense overall. They have conceded just 42 goals across their 46 fixtures this year. PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just 11 goals overall, in their 13 games so far. Further, they have five clean sheets this year in UCL play. On the road, PSG has allowed just four goals in their six road games. Furthermore, they have three clean sheets on the road in UCL play.

Final Aston Villa-PSG Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on defense overall. Both teams have allowed less than one goal per game in UCL play. Further, Aston Villa has been better on defense at home while PSG has been better on defense at home. Still, Aston Villa is down 3-1 on aggregate and will have to push. Expect PSG to sit back on defense in this one, but take their opportunities on the counter. The best play in this one will be on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Aston Villa-PSG Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-154)