ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are sinking and sliding, and it's a real problem this early in the season. Seattle just got swept over the weekend by the San Francisco Giants. What made the losses even worse than they already are is that the Mariners did not get smothered on offense. They actually scored some runs over the weekend, posting at least four runs in two of the three games. When the Mariners get decent or better offense, they need to win. When they don't score — as was the case on Saturday, when they scored only one run — of course they are going to lose, but with their pitching, they need to make four or more runs stand up.

Over the weekend in San Francisco, they did not do that. The sweep loss to the Giants makes Seattle 3-7 through 10 games. The Mariners don't want to be playing catch-up in a tough division, but now they have to. They are five games behind the 8-2 Texas Rangers, who have very swiftly established themselves as the team to beat in the American League West. Seattle urgently needs to stop the bleeding against AL West rival Houston in a series which is very important for both teams as they try to catch up to Texas.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Hayden Wesneski vs Logan Gilbert

Hayden Wesneski (0-1) is coming off a mediocre first start to his season against the Giants last week. The Giants look like a really good team, and it was only the first start of 2025, but Wesneski issued too many walks and needs to establish better command of his pitches. If he doesn't, he will get punished.

Last Start: April 1 vs San Francisco Giants — 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Logan Gilbert (0-1) was able to get a lot of hitters to swing and miss in his last outing against the Tigers. Getting 10 punchouts in five innings is very impressive. However, Gilbert did allow five hits and was not able to shut down Detroit. In what is a huge early-season game for a Seattle team which is already showing signs of weakness, Gilbert needs to stand tall and be a stopper for the Mariners. This is a game elite pitchers need to own. The Seattle Mariners are counting on Gilbert to be an ace in this game.

Last Start: April 1 vs Detroit Tigers — 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 10 K

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +134

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Astros vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT