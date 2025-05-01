ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Houston Astros look to pick up the win on the road in Chicago when they take on the White Sox in their series opener on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick.

Astros-White Sox Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs. Jonathan Cannon

Framber Valdez (1-3) with a 4.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Valdez tossed a complete game in Saturday's loss to the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over eight innings.

Away Splits: Valdez has yet to secure a win on the road this season, where he is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 18 innings.

Jonathan Cannon (1-3) with a 4.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Cannon picked up the win Saturday against the Athletics, yielding three runs on six hits and two walks over 7.2 innings. He struck out five.

Home Splits: Cannon has been dominant at home in his two starts, where he hasn't given up a single run on just 7 hits while striking out 9 through 9 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-White Sox Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: -235

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Astros vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are well-positioned to defeat Jonathan Cannon and the Chicago White Sox on Friday, thanks to Valdez’s consistency and Houston’s overall edge in experience. Valdez, the Astros’ ace, has delivered four quality starts in his last six outings and boasts a 4.00 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP this season. His ability to induce ground balls at an elite rate and limit home runs-just three allowed so far-gives Houston a strong foundation to control the game. The Astros’ offense, with a proven track record and deeper lineup, should provide Valdez with ample run support against a struggling White Sox team.

On the other side, Jonathan Cannon has shown flashes of potential but remains inconsistent, carrying a 4.81 ERA and a high 1.44 WHIP into this matchup. While Cannon has pitched well at home in limited innings, he’s been prone to walks and big innings, which Houston’s veteran hitters can exploit. The White Sox, with one of the league’s worst records, have struggled to generate offense and close out games. Expect Valdez’s poise and Houston’s lineup depth to be the difference, as the Astros look to capitalize on every opportunity and secure a convincing win on the road.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jonathan Cannon and the Chicago White Sox have a real opportunity to upset Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Friday, thanks to Cannon’s recent progress and the White Sox’s knack for capitalizing on opponents’ inconsistencies. Cannon is coming off a strong outing, striking out five over 7.2 innings while showing improved command and poise on the mound. Over his last three appearances, he’s logged 18 innings, allowing just seven earned runs and striking out 13, signaling that he’s settling into his role as a dependable starter. If Cannon can limit walks and keep the ball in the park, he’s got the tools to keep Houston’s lineup in check.

Meanwhile, Framber Valdez has looked more vulnerable than usual this season, as he continues to search for the dominant sinker that made him one of the league’s top groundball pitchers. His groundball rate has dipped below his career norms, and he’s struggled to generate the weak contact that typically gets him out of jams. The White Sox offense, led by Andrew Benintendi and Brooks Baldwin, has shown flashes of timely hitting and could take advantage if Valdez leaves pitches up in the zone. With Cannon’s momentum and Valdez’s recent inconsistency, Chicago has a clear path to a statement win at home.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Framber Valdez and the Astros are set to take care of business against Jonathan Cannon and the White Sox on Friday. Valdez has shown flashes of his All-Star form, posting a 4.00 ERA with 31 strikeouts in his first six starts this season, and he’s coming off a solid six-inning, two-run outing. Houston’s lineup offers more depth and power than Chicago’s, putting extra pressure on Cannon, who’s struggled with command and owns a 4.81 ERA and 1.56 WHIP so far. Expect Valdez to keep the White Sox bats quiet and the Astros’ offense to take advantage for a 5-2 Houston victory.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-137), Over 7.5 (-115)