The Athletics hit the road to take on the Texas Rangers Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Rangers Projected Starters

Luis Severino vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Luis Severino (1-3) with a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38.2 innings pitched, 12 walks, 29 strikeouts, .210 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago White Sox: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 0.64 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 14.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts, .130 oBA

Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) with a 2.21 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 36.2 innings pitched, 3 walks, 38 strikeouts, .183 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 3.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 12.0 innings pitched, 0 walks, 16 strikeouts, .182 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rangers Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +124

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Rangers Sports Network

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Severino is having a great first season with the Athletics. He is also pitching much better on the road, which is good news for this game. Away from home this year, Severino has allowed just one run, and he has thrown at least six innings in both starts. The right-hander threw eight innings at the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start. If he can have another good start away from home, the Athletics will have a great chance to win this game.

The Athletics are actually a better team when playing on the road. They are 9-6 when they are not in Sacramento, and they hit really well. In road games this season, the Athletics have the sixth-best batting average, sixth-best OPS, they have hit the third-most home runs, and they have scored the 10th-most runs. If they can continue to hit as the visiting team, they will be in a good position to win Wednesday night.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathan Eovaldi has Cy Young-type numbers to begin the year. He has a WHIP below 1.00, and that is thanks to his ability to pound the zone. He has just three walks this season, and that is as impressive as it gets for a starting pitcher. Additionally, the right-hander has a very high ground ball rate. With the way he is pitching, the Rangers are going to have a chance to win any game he takes the mound. Assuming he can continue to stay hot, the Rangers will win this one at home.

Texas is a much better home team this year. In 15 games played at Globe Life Field, the Rangers have a record of 11-4. Along with that, Texas has the fourth-lowest home ERA, third-lowest home WHIP, second-fewest walks, and they are winning the close ones. The Rangers rely on their pitching staff to pick up the slack, and they have done just that. If the team can have another good outing on the mound, the Rangers will be able to win this game.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet against Nathan Eovaldi. Luis Severino is lights out on the road, but Eovaldi and the Rangers are not a team to bet against at home this year. For that reason, I will take the Rangers to win this game straight up.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-146)