ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics-Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies have their work cut out for them. They are competing in the toughest division in baseball, the National League West. The other four teams in their division all look like playoff-caliber teams. They probably won't all make the playoffs — the NL East (Mets and Phillies) will probably produce at least one wild card team) — but the NL West is likely to produce at least three of the NL's six playoff teams. A likely playoff scenario would involve two NL East teams, the NL Central champion, and three NL West clubs, very likely the Dodgers and Padres plus one of either the San Francisco Giants or Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies have to face four teams more talented than they are. It makes their challenge very steep.

The Rockies therefore have to be able to take care of the beatable teams on their schedule. They failed in their home opener at Coors Field on Friday, losing in 11 innings to the Athletics (remember, they're no longer in Oakland) after having a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th with the runner on second and no outs in extra innings. Not being able to win a game like that against a mediocre opponent is the kind of loss which will crush the Rockies this season. Colorado has to be able to win series against modestly talented opponents if this season is to have any chance of being productive in Denver.

Athletics-Rockies Projected Starters

JP Sears vs German Marquez

JP Sears (0-1) was good in his first start. He just didn't get enough run support in a loss to Seattle. If Sears can come to Coors — one of the most hitter-friendly yards in the majors — and deliver a similar pitching line, the A's will take it in a heartbeat.

Last Start: March 30 at Seattle Mariners — 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

German Marquez (0-0) was outstanding in his first start of 2025. The oft-injured pitcher is healthy now. The Rockies need him to be very good, and in his first start of the season, he was brilliant. Shutting out the Phillies in Philadelphia is as good as it gets. Marquez needs to maintain momentum and handle the light-hitting A's.

Last Start: March 31 at Philadelphia Phillies — 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

Here are the Athletics-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rockies Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline:-118

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How to Watch Athletics vs Rockies

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (A's) | MLB (Rockies)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

JP Sears has been a good pitcher for the A's, but what helps him even more is that the Rockies have not hit well at all to start the season. Coming home to Coors and its hitter-friendly confines on Friday did not provide a boost for the Colorado offense, which has been stuck throughout the season and shows no real signs of breaking through. The A's should be very confident after their Friday win. Their road pitching has been good this season. Only in Sacramento did their pitching get hammered. Being away from home might be the better scenario in which to bet on the A's (winning) this year.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

German Marquez was outstanding against the Phillies. If he can blank the Phillies on the road, he can certainly contain the A's at home. Marquez becoming a stud pitcher after injury disruptions is a very good reason to think the Rockies will cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Rockies, but Sears is a good pitcher for the A's. Don't bet on games between two mediocre teams. Friday's game was a total coin flip through 10 innings before the A's won in 11. Pass.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies moneyline