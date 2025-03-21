ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks will visit the Gateway to the West as they face the St. Louis Blues in a Central Division showdown. It will be a battle at the Enterprise Center as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Blues prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks lead the head-to-head series 155-143. Moreover, the Blues are 8-2 in the past 10 games against the Blackhawks, including 4-1 in the past five games at the Enterprise Center. The Blues have won both games this season, including 6-2 in the Winter Classic in Chicago and 6-5 at home on February 8, 2025.

Here are the Blackhawks-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Blues Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 5.5 (-112)

Under: 5.5 (-108)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Blues

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, Chicago Sports Network, and FanDuel Sports Missouri

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL. However, there are reasons for hope as the Hawks look to continue building to their future. There is still work to do, but the potential is there.

Connor Bedard has continued his up-and-down sophomore season. While he has had some good moments, there was also a string of eight straight games where he did not score a single point. Bedard has snapped out of it and shown some consistency. Significantly, he had a powerplay goal in the loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Bedard currently has 19 goals and 35 assists, including nine snipes on the powerplay, and is currently on pace to finish with 64 points, which would beat the 61-point mark he had in his rookie season.

Teuvo Teravainen continues to be the veteran prescience. So far, he has scored 15 goals and 38 assists this season, including seven powerplay conversions. Ryan Donato is an integral part of the Hawks' franchise and has 23 goals and 28 assists. Ultimately, he has helped the Hawks find ways to put pucks into the net.

But these three are the only players making things happen for the Blackhawks. Thus, they remain 28th in goals and 25th in assists. It was no coincidence that Bedard scored the only goal, showing that the Hawks need more. While there have been moments where others have stepped up, it often has not been enough.

Spencer Knight has put up modest numbers since the Hawks acquired him in a trade from the Florida Panthers. Significantly, he is 2-4 with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. The defense in front of him is not great, as they rank 30th in goals against. Yet, they have done well at killing penalties, ranking 11th on the penalty kill.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if they can get some supplementary offense from their second, third, and fourth lines. Then, their defense must avoid giving up bad shots.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brayden Schenn recently played his 1,000th game and has been a key figure for the Blues while centering the second line with Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou. He was one of the many who helped blast the Anaheim Ducks last Sunday in a 7-2 rout. Currently, the Blues are in a position to make a run at the playoffs.

Kyrou has been excellent, nabbing 29 goals and 30 assists, including six powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Robert Thomas has netted 17 goals and 39 assists, including two powerplay markers. Holloway has been solid, with 23 goals and 33 assists, including six powerplay markers. Likewise, Pavel Buchnevich has had 14 goals and 33 assists, including two powerplay tallies. Schenn has added 16 goals and 29 assists.

The Blues have scored in bunches. Ultimately, they are 16th in goals and 12th in assists. They are also 13th in shooting percentage and 18th on the powerplay. While they have done well against mediocre or bad teams, they have struggled against the better teams. They won't have that issue against the Hawks.

Jordan Binnington remains the stopper in net, going 22-21 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. He backs a defense that is 18th in goals against.

The Blues will cover the spread if they can spring out to an early lead and put the pressure on the Blackhawks. Then, they must defend the crease efficiently.

Final Blackhawks-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are 36-33 against the spread, while the Blues are 40-30 against the spread. Additionally, the Hawks are 17-18 against the spread on the road, while the Blues are 18-16 against the spread at home. The Blackhawks are 34-30-5 against the over/under, while the Blues are 32-35-4 against the over/under.

The Blackhawks covered the spread in their last road game against the Blues. Overall, they have played pretty consistently to that end. I think it will happen again. Blackhawks cover on the road.

Final Blackhawks-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks: +1.5 (-110)