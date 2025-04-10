ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays are going for the sweep at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs. Walker Buehler

Chris Bassitt (1-0) with a 0.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 12.2 innings pitched, 2 walks, 16 strikeouts, .245 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: No Decision, 6.2 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts

Away Splits: See above.

Walker Buehler (1-1) with a 8.68 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 9.1 innings pitched, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts, .350 oBA

Last Start: vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Win, 5 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: See above.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -102

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Canada, NESN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Bassitt has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB through his first two starts. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run, and he attacks the zone extremely well. He has been lights out, and the Blue Jays need it. Bassitt is getting plenty of hitters to chase out of the zone, and he has thrown eight different pitches this season. If he can keep the Red Sox off balance, the Blue Jays will be able to win the game.

The Blue Jays are going for the sweep against the Red Sox. The best part of their game in the three matchups has been their pitching staff. They have allowed just four total runs in the three games and 17 hits. Along with that, the Red Sox have struck out 30 times while drawing only six walks. Toronto has dominated the Boston, and they should be able to keep that up in this game. With Bassitt on the mound, the Blue Jays have a great chance to complete the sweep.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston is a better offensive team than they have shown this series. On the season, the Red Sox are hitting .257 with an OPS of .727. Both of those stats rank in the top-10 in the MLB. They are also second in the MLB in doubles, and sixth in runs scored. Boston has a dangerous offense with Wilyer Abreu, Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman in the lineup. If Boston can get a good game out of those players, they will be able to scratch across some runs, and win this game.

The Red Sox are handing the ball to Walker Buehler in this game. He has not pitched well at all this season. However, he has the talent to turn it around. Buehler is throwing a lot of strikes in his two games pitched, and he gets a good amount of ground balls. Along with that, he has done a pretty good job missing barrels while getting opponents to chase out of the zone. Buehler's stats are going to normalize eventually, and it could start in this game. If he pitches well, the Red Sox will win.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Chris Bassitt has been the better pitcher this year, and that is why I like the Blue Jays to win straight up.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-102)