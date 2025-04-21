ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays-Astros.

The Houston Astros are trying to find their footing in the first month of the 2025 MLB season. They just took two of three games from the San Diego Padres, one of the best teams in baseball. Their starting pitching held up really well against a formidable and powerful batting order. It was an encouraging forward step for a team which has been relatively mediocre in the first three weeks of the season, but which is not in huge trouble in the American League West. No team in the AL West has managed to pull away from the pack. To be more precise, none of the teams in the AL West have been able to perform at a consistently high level on offense. Every team either has holes in its lineup or is just not getting consistent hitting from its starters. The Astros — who made the playoffs last year after starting 7-18 in their first 25 games — are not in a huge hole this year. That said, their offense, which has been underperforming, does need to find a way to get going.

Blue Jays-Astros Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Hunter Brown

Kevin Gausman (2-1) has been really good this season. He contained the talented Atlanta Braves in his last start. He has been going six innings or more on a consistent basis and has been performing at a high level. If he continues to pitch like this, the Blue Jays should be a factor in the American League wild card race in September.

Last Start: April 15 vs Atlanta Braves — 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

Hunter Brown (2-1) has been very solid for the Astros so far this season. The way he pitched against the Cardinals in his last outing mirrors how well he pitched at Seattle earlier this month. Six shutout innings? We have seen Brown deliver that kind of performance multiple times in 2025. The Astros can't ask for much more. The only thing Brown can do slightly better is go seven innings instead of six, but frankly, that's nitpicking. This level of quality will get the job done for Houston.

Last Start: April 15 at St Louis Cardinals — 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +116

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) | Space City Home Network (Astros)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are getting great starting pitching this season, and Kevin Gausman has been at the forefront of that reality. Gausman is worth trusting, especially against a Houston offense which sorely misses Kyle Tucker and just isn't as deep as it used to be. Good pitching stops the Astros' bats. That's the reason to pick Toronto here.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are continuing to struggle to hit. They aren't hitting many home runs. They aren't driving home runners from third with less than one out. Toronto was 3 of 19 with runners in scoring position in an ugly 12-inning loss to the Mariners on Saturday. Hunter Brown can shut this Toronto team down.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Astros, but this game feels like a total toss-up with evenly-matched pitchers both pitching well. You could lean to the under as well, but frankly, we're not sure which way this game will go in any direction. Wait for a live-play opportunity.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros moneyline