It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays-Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox were humming along after hammering the St Louis Cardinals over the weekend in Fenway Park. They struggled to hit the ball in their season-opening road trip, but when they came home to Fenway, they started mashing. Their lineup realized its potential. The blueprint and vision for this roster came to fruition in three games. The Red Sox scored 13 or more runs twice, winning 18-7 on Sunday night. They rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader and pulled off a comeback victory against the St. Louis bullpen. Rafael Devers escaped his early slump. Alex Bregman drove in bunches of runs. This is what it was supposed to look like. The Red Sox showed what they were capable of.

They rolled into this series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a ton of momentum… and now that momentum is gone.

Jose Berrios and Easton Lucas stopped the Red Sox cold. Toronto's pitching has quieted Boston's bats in two straight Blue Jay wins. The Red Sox are now trying to avoid losing this four-game series (which ends Thursday). They have to win today and Thursday to salvage a split. It's not where they expected to be.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Tanner Houck

Kevin Gausman (1-1) was decent against the Mets in his last start. He gave up a two-run homer to Pete Alonso on what was a very good pitch that Alonso improbably swatted out of the yard, going to the opposite field. Sometimes pitchers make bad pitches; Gausman did not against Alonso. A hitter simply put a great swing on a ball outside the strike zone. Gausman just has to shrug that off and trust that if he keeps executing pitches, the results will follow.

Last Start: April 4 at New York Mets — 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 0 K

Tanner Houck (0-1) had a rough ride in his last outing versus the Orioles. He gave up a lot of hits. He allowed a lot of traffic on the bases. He just wasn't sharp. Given that the Red Sox have just lost consecutive home games to a division rival, and given that their ace, Garrett Crochet, just got outpitched by a relative unknown — Easton Lucas — this becomes a hugely important early-season game for Boston. The Sox need Houck to come up big here. It's a real test for the veteran starter.

Last Start: April 3 at Baltimore Orioles — 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +110

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT

TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) | NESN (Red Sox)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are getting great starting pitching against the Red Sox in Fenway. They have a game plan and are clearly executing it well. They know how to attack Boston's hitters. Gausman is a solid, proven starter who should be able to continue Toronto's pitching parade. The Blue Jay offense is also producing. George Springer in particular is having a solid bounce-back season after a below-average 2024. Toronto is putting together a lot of good performances so far this season. The Jays are playing better than the Sox right now.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston has to win this game. Expect the Red Sox to play with more urgency and desperation. Also expect the baseball laws of averages to come through here. The odds of Toronto winning three straight in Fenway are very low.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

We really like the Red Sox here, precisely because we doubt the Jays will win three straight in Fenway. Take Boston.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox moneyline