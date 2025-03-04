ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Air Force.

Boise State is part of a Mountain West bubble drama just before Selection Sunday. Boise State and San Deigo State are trying to give the Mountain West two more teams in the NCAA Tournament for an overall total of four, joining New Mexico and Utah State in the field. The Broncos have come alive at the right time. They were in huge trouble two weeks ago and had virtually no margin for error. They had to go on a big winning streak, and that is precisely what they have managed to do. They had to win their two big home games versus first-place New Mexico and second-place Utah State. They pulled off both of those wins and have also avoided road stumbles at Nevada and Fresno State. Now Boise State has to avoid one more landmine on the road. Air Force joins Fresno State as one of the two worst teams in the Mountain West Conference. The only wins of the season for AFA and Fresno in conference play came against each other. They are both 1-17 in league play. If Boise State loses to Air Force, it would be an absolute disaster for a bubble team. BSU just needs to get through this game and find at least one more additional win before Selection Sunday, maybe two.

Here are the Boise State-Air Force College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Air Force Odds

Boise State: -16.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -2100

Air Force: +16.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +1000

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs Air Force

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State is winning games and taking names at the right time of year. The Broncos are making clutch plays and are delivering timely responses in tense situations. The inconsistency which marked this team's season through the middle of February has given way to a better, steadier, tougher, more reliable version of the Broncos, who have begun to play with the urgency coach Leon Rice expected to see earlier in the journey. At least this team has cranked up the effort before it was too late to make the NCAA Tournament. Given how important this game is, don't expect Boise State to slip up and lose focus now.

Given how bad Air Force is — 1-17 in 18 Mountain West Conference games this season — don't expect the Falcons to get off the deck and cause major problems for Boise State at this late point in the season.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State is winning games, but the Broncos have not consistently covered spreads on the road. They didn't cover the spread in their most recent road game against Fresno State this past weekend. They won the game, but they beat FSU by only five points, 66-61. Their offense struggled and they trailed for a good portion of the game before rallying late to win. With the spread at 16.5 points, there's a good chance Boise State will be nervous in what is a must-win game. The Broncos might win the game again, but covering a big number like this on the road is a different matter. Air Force has a good chance of keeping the game within a 10-to-12-point range, and that would be enough to cover the spread.

Final Boise State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Air Force, but we don't like trusting our money with bad teams. Maybe wait five to eight minutes to see where this game is going and then make a live in-game play. You wouldn't want to get stuck with Air Force +16.5 if Boise State begins the game on an 11-2 run, but if AFA is tied after eight minutes, you might be able to get the Falcons plus 14.5 with a reduced amount of time left in the game.

Final Boise State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force +16.5