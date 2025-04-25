ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Atlanta Braves look to pick up the win on the road in Arizona when they take on the Diamondbacks in their series opener on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Braves-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Zac Gallen

Chris Sale (0-2) with a 6.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP

Last Start: Sale didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Twins. He gave up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over 4.1 innings.

Away Splits: Sale has had a rough start to the season on the road, where he is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 14.1 innings.

Zac Gallen (1-3) with a 5.60 ERA and 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Gallen took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Diamondbacks fell 6-2 to the Cubs. He struck out five.

Home Splits: Gallen has not pitched well at home to start the season, where he is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 14.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Diamondbacks Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -126

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Extra Innings

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves are in a strong position to topple Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, thanks to Sale’s resurgent strikeout ability and Atlanta’s knack for timely offense. Despite a rocky start to 2025, Sale is showing flashes of his vintage dominance, recently striking out eight batters in a win against the Twins and racking up 24 punchouts in just 19 innings this season. His strikeout-to-walk metrics remain elite, and underlying numbers suggest his inflated ERA is partly due to bad luck, including a sky-high .422 BABIP. If Sale continues to miss bats at this rate, he can neutralize a Diamondbacks lineup that has struggled to generate consistent offense at home.

On the other side, Zac Gallen has been inconsistent, posting a 5.60 ERA and allowing 17 earned runs in 27.1 innings, including a troubling 6.75 ERA at Chase Field this year. Gallen’s command has wavered, with 13 walks already, and he’s been vulnerable early in games before settling in. The Braves’ lineup, though off to a slow start, has a history of success against Gallen and can capitalize on any early mistakes. With Sale’s swing-and-miss stuff trending up and Gallen’s home struggles, expect Atlanta to seize momentum early and ride Sale’s veteran savvy to a pivotal road victory.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks are well-positioned to take down Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, thanks to Gallen’s ability to recover within games and the Diamondbacks’ dynamic offense. While Gallen’s overall numbers (5.60 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 27.1 innings) may not jump off the page, he’s shown the capacity to settle in after rough starts, as seen in his recent outing against the Cubs where he retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, needing just 39 pitches over his final four innings. Gallen’s strikeout stuff remains strong, and his ability to adjust mid-game gives Arizona a steady hand at the top of their rotation.

Offensively, the Diamondbacks are led by Corbin Carroll, who has already launched nine home runs and is hitting .327 with a .404 on-base percentage, providing consistent production at the top of the lineup. Arizona has shown resilience in close games and extra innings, with players like Josh Naylor stepping up in clutch moments. Meanwhile, Chris Sale has struggled to find his rhythm, allowing at least three earned runs in every start this season and posting a 6.63 ERA over 19 innings. With Gallen’s ability to limit damage and the Diamondbacks’ offense firing on all cylinders, expect Arizona to capitalize on Sale’s recent struggles and secure a key win in this NL showdown.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Friday’s matchup between Chris Sale and Zac Gallen features two aces seeking to regain their top form. The Braves have momentum, winning five of their last six, and Sale, despite a 6.17 ERA, has struck out 32 in 23.1 innings and shown flashes of dominance. Atlanta’s offense is heating up, and they’ll look to capitalize on Gallen’s inconsistency. He’s 1-3 with a 5.60 ERA and has struggled at home this season. With Sale’s strikeout ability and the Braves’ recent surge, Atlanta is poised to edge out Arizona in a tightly contested series opener.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-126), Over 8.5 (-110)