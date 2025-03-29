ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Padres.

The San Diego Padres have outflanked the Atlanta Braves twice to start the 2025 MLB season. The Padres built a great bullpen last season and have that in their arsenal this season. In two games, the Padre bullpen has smothered the Braves' bats. Atlanta has been terrible with runners in scoring position, especially in the latter innings of the first two games of this series. The Braves have scored their runs in the first five innings of these two games on Thursday and Friday. They have not scored a single run after the fifth inning in these games.

The Braves know that without Max Fried in their rotation, and with Spencer Strider still in rehab in the minors after his 2024 injury, they need to win by scoring bunches of runs. The Atlanta offense, which was historically great in 2023, regressed in a big way in 2024. That offense needs to be great again in 2025, and the past 48 hours have not been the start the Braves needed to a season freighted with huge expectations.

Braves-Padres Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach vs Randy Vasquez

Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0) was outstanding against the New York Mets in the end-of-season doubleheader which decided the final wild card playoff berths in the National League. Schwellenbach didn't get the win against the Mets in Game 1 of that twin bill in Atlanta, but he owned the moment and left a big impression on his teammates. Schwellenbach will take the mound here knowing he can be the big dog in a big game. His forecast for 2025 is sunny and warm with lots of effective heat from his fastball.

Randy Vasquez (0-0) isn't the star of this San Diego rotation. He will be asked to just give the Padres five solid innings per game and hand the ball over to the Padres' elite bullpen. It's that simple. If Vasquez can be a five-inning, two-run guy all season long, San Diego will take that in a heartbeat. That's the mission for this piece of the pitching staff.

Here are the Braves-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Padres Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -142

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Braves vs Padres

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are bound to finally start hitting better overall, especially in the latter innings of a game. It's hard to think the Braves will keep failing to score in the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings of games. That point aside, Spencer Schwellenbach should be able to pitch well, building off his memorably strong start in Game 161 of last season versus the Mets in a huge situation. The Braves should get the pitching-and-hitting mix they need to win this game and get their first victory of the new season. Do you really think the Braves will lose three in a row?

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padre bullpen is the problem the Braves cannot solve. San Diego, if it is tied after five or six innings, will have the clear upper hand over Atlanta and all of its other opponents. There are just too many high-quality arms for opposing batting orders. San Diego can mix and match in high-leverage situations and become one of the best late-inning teams in the majors this season. We have already seen proof in these first two games versus the Braves.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick

Take the Braves here. It's as simple as betting that Atlanta won't go 0-3.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick: Braves moneyline