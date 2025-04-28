ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Milwaukee Brewers look to pick up the win on the road in Chicago when they take on the White Sox to open up their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-White Sox prediction and pick.

Brewers-White Sox Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. Bryse Wilson

Freddy Peralta (1-1) with a 2.43 ERA and 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: Peralta took the loss Wednesday against the Giants, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out three.

Away Splits: While Peralta hasn't been as dominant on the road as at home, he is 1-2 with a respectable 3.54 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 20.1 innings.

Bryse Wilson (0-0) with a 4.30 ERA and 1.84 WHIP

Last Start: Wilson made his first start of the season last Wednesday, covering 2.2 innings (55 pitches) and allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks in a no-decision against the Twins.

Home Splits: Wilson will be making his first start at home this season, but so far out of the bullpen at home, he has a 5.68 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 6.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-White Sox Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: -240

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers are well-positioned to defeat Bryse Wilson and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, thanks to a clear advantage on the mound and a more dynamic lineup. Peralta has been outstanding in 2025, posting a 2.43 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, consistently limiting damage and keeping hitters off balance. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season and has demonstrated the ability to generate swings and misses at an elite rate. Peralta’s command and strikeout stuff give Milwaukee a significant edge against a White Sox lineup that has struggled for consistency and ranks among the league’s weakest in run production.

On the other side, Bryse Wilson has bounced between starting and relief roles but has yet to establish himself as a reliable rotation option, carrying a 4.30 ERA and allowing 21 hits in just 14.2 innings this year. The White Sox offense, outside of occasional flashes from Luis Robert Jr. and Lenyn Sosa, has been largely ineffective, with the team sitting at the bottom of the AL Central and lacking firepower. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s lineup, led by Christian Yelich and Brice Turang, has shown more depth and pop, giving them the support Peralta needs to secure a win. With Peralta’s dominance and the Brewers’ superior offense, expect Milwaukee to control the game and come away victorious on Tuesday.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryse Wilson and the Chicago White Sox are primed to surprise the Milwaukee Brewers and Freddy Peralta on Tuesday, thanks to Wilson’s recent flashes of effectiveness and the White Sox’s scrappy play. While Wilson’s overall numbers (4.30 ERA in 16.2 innings) may not jump off the page, he’s shown the ability to keep games close, especially on the road, where his ERA drops to 3.46. In his latest outing, Wilson allowed just one run over 2.2 innings against the Twins, demonstrating improved command and the ability to limit hard contact. If he continues to mix his pitches effectively, he can keep Milwaukee’s bats off balance.

The White Sox, despite their struggles this season, have shown signs of life lately, going 3-2 against the spread in their last five and posting some high-scoring wins. Their offense has produced big innings when needed, and if they can chase Peralta early-who, despite a strong 2.43 ERA, has had bouts of inconsistency in past seasons-Chicago’s bullpen can hold the line. With home-field advantage and a lineup capable of timely hits, the White Sox have the right formula to edge out the Brewers in a tightly contested matchup.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Freddy Peralta and the Brewers enter Tuesday’s matchup as clear favorites against Bryse Wilson and the White Sox. Peralta’s strong command and high strikeout rate should keep Chicago’s struggling offense in check, while Milwaukee’s lineup, led by Christian Yelich and Brice Turang, is well-equipped to capitalize on Wilson’s inconsistencies. Although the White Sox have shown flashes of improvement and could make things interesting if Wilson delivers a quality start, the Brewers’ overall pitching and offensive depth give them the upper hand. Expect Milwaukee to control the pace and secure a comfortable win, with Peralta likely delivering another solid outing.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-240), Over 8 (-115)