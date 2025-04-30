ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-White Sox Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Shane Smith

Tobias Myers is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: No Decision, 4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts

Shane Smith (1-1) with a 2.30 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 27.1 innings pitched, 9 walks, 22 strikeouts, .177 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 11.2 innings pitched, 6 walks, 6 strikeouts, .175 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-White Sox Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -172

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Brewers vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Chicago Sports Network

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The fact of the matter is the Brewers are playing the White Sox. The White Sox are the second-worst team in the MLB. Only the Colorado Rockies are worse in terms of record. Chicago is not going to put themselves in a position to win many games, and if they do, there is a good chance they blow it. The Brewers are clearly the better team, and it that was evident with their first matchup on Tuesday. If Milwaukee just plays their game, they are going to win on the road.

The White Sox are last in the MLB in batting average, last in OPS, 26th in home runs, and they have scored the third-fewest runs. They are a very weak offensive team, so it does not necessarily matter who the Brewers put on the mound. However, Tobias Myers had a solid debut, and he will look to continue that against an inferior team. With the way the White Sox hit, it would not be surprising to see the Brewers blow them out.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

If there is anybody on the White Sox that gives the team a chance to win it is Shane Smith. He has earned just three decisions on the year, but all five of his starts have been solid. He controls the zone, and he does a great job limiting the hits. The right-hander has a very high whiff percentage, but his chase percentage is low. That means his pitches are nasty and in the zone. If he can have another good outing, the White Sox will be in a great position to win this game.

The White Sox have to find a way to match the Brewers on the mound. They are most likely going to be shut down on offense, so the only chance they have is to shove on the bump. Milwaukee is a team that scores plenty of runs, so it is not going to be easy. As mentioned, the Sox have Smith on the mound, so there is a chance for them to cover.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are the better team, and I refuse to bet on the White Sox. For that reason, I will take the Brewers to cover the spread at home.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-172)