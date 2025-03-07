ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Central Florida. It will be a battle at Amalie Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Bruins-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Bruins lead the head-to-head series 73-38. Significantly, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Lightning are 3-2 in the past five games at Amalie Arena. Recently, the Bruins routed the Lightning 6-2 at the TD Garden. Prior to that, the Bolts beat the Bruins 4-1 the week before at Amalie Arena.

Here are the Bruins-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Lightning Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +198

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Bruins vs Lightning

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN +

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Will Brad Marchand still be a Bruin as this game commences? That is the million-dollar question as the Bruins head to Tampa for a showdown with a team they have had many clashes with over the years. There are many trade scenarios for the Bruins as they attempt to keep players and battle it out for their playoff lives. They will attempt to replicate what they did to the Lightning on January 9.

Things started hot for the Bruins that day as they got a goal from Trent Frederic. Then, Parker Wotherson put the puck into the back of the net to make it 2-0. Marchand converted a shot to make it 3-0. Later, David Pastrnak added one to make it 4-0. The Bruins allowed two goals to the Lightning before the third period began. Eventually, Andrew Peeke and Pavel Zacha each added a shorthanded goal to complete the 6-2 win.

The Bruins scored six goals on 24 shots on goal. Furthermore, they won 49 percent of the faceoffs and went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. This offense did everything it could to win and kept applying the pressure on the Lightning.

Jeremy Swayman was magnificent in this game, making 43 saves and allowing two goals. The defense in front of him killed the only penalty they faced. Additionally, they leveled 22 hits and blocked 14 shots. This was one of those games where the defense came to play despite allowing way too many shots.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can spring Pastrnak loose and get some scoring chances early in this game. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow the Lightning to get clear shots at the net to avoid falling behind too easily.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Hedman is injured, and that could be a pivotal loss for the Lightning. If he cannot play in this one, it will give the Lightning some trouble as they attempt to defend the crease from the likes of Pastrnak. The Bolts would like to replicate what they did against the Bruins on January 9, when they won 4-1.

There was no scoring in the first period of that game. However, the Lightning found the back of the net in the second period when Anthony Cirelli found some room and converted a shorthanded goal. Michael Eyssimont added one to make it 2-0. After they allowed Mason Lohrei to cut the deficit to 2-1, the Lightning clamped down and played great defense to finish things off. Then, they sealed the win with empty-net goals from Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point.

The Lightning shot 31 shots at the net. Additionally, they won this game despite winning just 44 percent of the faceoffs. The Bolts also went 1 for 4 on the powerplay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was great in this game, making 27 saves and allowing just one goal. Moreover, he and the defense killed both penalties. The defense leveled 24 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can get their offense buzzing. Then, they need to prevent Pastrnak from having free room to skate all the ice and attempt clear shots at the net.

Final Bruins-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are 29-35 against the spread, while the Lightning are 34-28 against the spread. Furthermore, the Bruins are 12-18 against the spread on the road, while the Bolts are 18-14 against the spread at home. The Bruins are 31-32-1 against the over/under, while the Lightning are 27-31-4 against the over/under.

The Bruins need this win badly. But they don't have the same team they had last season, and it is starting to look like a lost season. Meanwhile, the Bolts are starting to power up. I can see the Lightning bolting up and not letting up as they overpower the Bruins at home.

Final Bruins-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+104)