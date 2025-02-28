ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins will travel to Pennsylvania to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It will be a showdown at PPG Paints Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Bruins-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Penguins lead the head-to-head series with 139 wins, while the Bruins have 127, with 21 ties in the other games. Currently, the Bruins are 5-4-1 over the past 10 games against the Penguins. But the Pens defeated the Bruins 2-1 on November 29, 2024, at the TD Garden. The next two games, including this one, will be at PPG Paints Arena.

Here are the Bruins-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Penguins Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -110

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Bruins vs Penguins

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ABC +ESPN+

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins suffered a significant blow when Trent Frederic sustained a lower-body injury that will sideline him for weeks. Sadly, it's another blow for a team that has continued to struggle through a rough season. This season has left some believing the Bruins must blow up their team and start over from scratch.

Their last encounter with the Penguins was a classic example of a loss the old Bruins would not have suffered. After going up 1-0, thanks to a goal by Charlie Coyle, the Bruins had the momentum early. But then, they allowed Rickard Rakell to score to tie it before allowing the go-ahead and game-winning goal to Philip Tomasino in the third.

The Bruins fired 31 shots on the next, but only one went in. Additionally, they won only 48 percent of the faceoffs and struggled on the powerplay, going 0 for 3 on the extra-man attack.

Jeremy Swayman was good in the net for the Bruins, stopping 34 shots but ultimately allowing the goal that put the Bruins away. However, he did his best, especially when they were on the penalty kill, as the Bruins killed both. The Bruins also leveled 25 hits and blocked 12 shots to prevent the Penguins from escalating their lead.

The Bruins simply have to take better shots. Ultimately, this means others will have to step in to help superstar David Pastrnak get some pucks in the net. Brad Marchand must find his way to the net, and Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm must generate offense.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can find some room to maneuver on the list and generate some offense. Then, they must defend the edges and not allow the Penguins to have extra chances at the net.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins have had an awful season, and things have not been as they envisioned. Moreover, injuries and bad play have derailed any hope the Pens had of competing. Guys like Michael Bunting have endured injuries and erased themselves off the board for trade consideration. Meanwhile, others like Erik Karlsson have drawn trade rumors, especially as the Penguins attempt to discern their future. Meanwhile, the Penguins will attempt to keep being competitive and style the Bruins again.

The Pens beat the Bruins last time because they held Pastrnak in check. While the elite right-winger did fire multiple shots, none made it past the goalie, and it allowed the Pens to remain competitive. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby contributed to the goals, ensuring that the Penguins could win that game. Likewise, Rakell's great shot helped the Pens knot it up.

The Penguins fired 36 shots at the net in that game while also winning 52 percent of the faceoffs. However, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay, which they would like to rectify.

Tristan Jarry is no longer on the roster, so Alex Nedeljkovic takes the reigns. While he is not the best, he can play well. So far, he is 12-11-5 with a 3.22 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they can continue to get to the loose pucks and fire shots at the net. Then, they must clamp down and prevent Pastrnak from inflicting damage.

Final Bruins-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are 25-34 against the spread, while the Penguins are 29-31 against the spread. Also, the Bruins are 9-18 against the spread on the road, while the Pens are 12-17 against the spread at home. The Bruins are 30-28-1 against the over/under, while the Penguins are 32-27-1 against the over/under.

Neither team is going anywhere. Yet, the Penguins have done a better job of covering the spread, and the Bruins look utterly lost right now. I have the Pens covering the spread at home.

Final Bruins-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Penguins -1.5 (+225)