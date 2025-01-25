ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arguably the hottest team in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks (25-17), look to continue their recent luck on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers (25-19) on Saturday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Bucks have won five straight games and eight of their last nine outings. Since beginning the year slowly, Milwaukee hit a groove in December 2024 and has emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA. They are coming off a drama-filled 125-96 home win over the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Clippers are just 1-2 in their last three games but are 5-2 in their last seven. While dealing with the effects of the Los Angeles wildfires, the Clippers have been noticeably better with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. They are coming off a 110-93 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Few teams have looked better than the Bucks through their first 11 games of January. Since New Year's Day, they have the fifth-best offensive rating and third-best defensive rating. An internal switch has clearly flipped, turning Milwaukee into the elite team everyone expected them to be.

The Bucks pride themselves on their disciplined approach, which has helped them turn their season around. They average the ninth-fewest turnovers per game and possess the fourth-best effective field goal percentage. Los Angeles averages the sixth-most transition points and the second-most points off turnovers. If Milwaukee can avoid a turnover-filled game, the Clippers are much easier to manage in the halfcourt.

Even with Leonard back, the Clippers still run at a bottom-10 pace. The Bucks have won their last three matchups against teams with a bottom-10 pace by an average of 24 points.

For what it's worth, Antetokounmpo and Harden still seem to have genuine hostility between them. They are an even 11-11 against each other all-time, but Antetokounmpo has won six of the last seven head-to-head matchups.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are playing their fourth game in the last week and are currently dealing with the league's worst travel schedule. They hosted the Heat just hours after getting off a plane from New Orleans and now travel across two time zones to face the Clippers.

Milwaukee is riding high into the matchup, having won each of its last five games by double digits. However, the Clippers have been equally impressive over the past two weeks, albeit in a different manner. Los Angeles welcomed Leonard's return on Jan. 4 and is 5-1 with him in the lineup.

Of all the teams Milwaukee has faced lately, none are remotely as disciplined defensively as the Clippers. Los Angeles' 107.1 defensive rating is second in the league. Over their past seven games, the Clippers have allowed just 97 points per game.

Final Bucks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Both teams have dealt with postponed games in January, but the Bucks' recent schedule has been brutal. They powered through their publicized travel issues to beat the Heat at home on Thursday, but that win was made out to be more impressive than it truly was. Playing at home made the issue much easier to deal with, and Miami is more likely to land a reality TV show in 2025 than they are to make the playoffs.

However, the travel issues could finally catch up with them on Saturday. After being locked in their hotel room in New Orleans for three days, the Bucks flew back to Milwaukee on Thursday only to get back on a plane less than 48 hours later and fly across the country.

The Heat's undisciplined zone defense was tailor-made for the Bucks to pick apart, but the Clippers are an entirely different story. During their recent hot stretch, the Bucks have averaged the most midrange points in the league. That plays directly into the Clippers' strength, as they allow the third-fewest midrange points in the league. Anchored by 240-pound Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles also allows the sixth-fewest points in the paint.

Five of the Bucks' last eight wins have come against teams with losing records. Two more were against the Orlando Magic, who played without Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

Final Bucks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -2.5 (-108)