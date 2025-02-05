ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams desperately need to get back on track after recent downward spirals. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Bucks have a winning record and a lot of talent but have had a bumpy ride this year towards a 26-22 record and have even lost four straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player who makes everything work for the Bucks, and when you add in Damian Lillard, it becomes one of the best duos in the NBA. They desperately need a win, so this could be a giant win on the road.

The Hornets have had a rough season. They are 12-35 and have lost seven of their last eight games. Although they have some talent, injuries have decimated their roster. Miles Bridges is the best player available for the Hornets. They need all the help in the world in this matchup against the Bucks. In this game, they can get back on track against another spiraling Hornets team.

Here are the Bucks-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hornets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Charlotte Hornets: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Given their talent level, the Bucks' offense has had a solid season. They are 12th in scoring with 114.3 points per game, sixth in field-goal percentage (48.2%), and second in three-point shooting (38.6%) from behind the arc. This offense has a decent amount of balance, too, with five Bucks players averaging more than double digits.

Antetokounmpo makes almost everything with the Bucks work on offense. He is the scoring leader, averaging 31.8 points per game, and I expect him to be available in this matchup after dealing with a knee injury.

Lillard is the engine that makes the offense go. He is the leader in ball movement for the team, averaging 7.3 assists per game. He should also be available after dealing with a groin injury. The Bucks are averaging 25.3 assists overall, so they have a clear advantage in this matchup on offense, especially if the team gets their stars back from their injuries.

The Bucks' defense has been solid at best this season, even though they have the talent to be elite. They are 15th in points allowed with 112.8 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage with 45.3% from the field, and 10th in three-point percentage at 35.6% from behind the arc.

They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 12 per game, while Lopez leads the team in blocks with two per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, two players average at least one steal, with Lillard leading the team with 1.2 per game. The Bucks have one of the better defenses in the NBA and should completely dominate the Hornets in this game.

The Hornets have been awful on offense this season. They are 28th in scoring at 107 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 43%, and 26th in three-point percentage at 34.4%. Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits, but injuries have ravaged the entire roster. LaMelo Ball is still out due to an ankle injury, and Brandon Miller is out for the season with a wrist injury.

Bridges is the best player available. He averages 19 points per game and is currently the team leader in assists with 3.8 per game. The Hornets are already struggling on offense, and with these injuries and facing this defense, they are in a perfect storm of not doing much at all. They are going to struggle in this game, and I don't expect them to be able to score much against the Bucks.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' defense has been a big bright spot this season. They are 11th in scoring defense at 112.2 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.5%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.4%.

With Mark Williams back at center, down low has been a beast, leading the team in rebounds with 9.8 per game and is the leader in blocks with 1.2 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, Josh Green leads the team with 1.1 steals per game and is one of six players who average at least one steal per game, which is significant since most of the team has been injured. This defense has a lot to like, but the injuries have decimated the Hornets, and I don't think they have the depth to slow down a mostly healthy Bucks roster led by Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team and should be healthier than the Hornets. I think the Bucks will win this game easily against the Hornets despite the game on the road. Antetokounmpo and Lillard should dominate this game for Milwaukee.

Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9 (-110)