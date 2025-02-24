ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next showdown in the Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls (22-35) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (20-36) as Philadelphia leads the season series 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-76ers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference, dropping their most recent game to the Phoenix Suns 121-117. They're 0-2 since returning from the All-Star break with a previous loss to the New York Knicks. They'll aim for their first win over the 76ers this season with a 12-15 record on the road.

The Philadelphia 76ers occupy the 12-spot in the Eastern Conference after losing their most recent game to the Brooklyn Nets 105-103. They're also winless since the All-Star break and have dropped their last seven consecutive games. However, they'll hope to continue their hot streak against this Bulls team this season.

Here are the Bulls-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-76ers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Philadelphia 76ers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls have lost their last six consecutive games and have certainly taken a step backwards following the departures of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. They're having to rely on a young core of players as Josh Giddey has officially stepped into the roll of this team's primary playmaker. He's twelfth in APG with 6.4, fresh off a game where he just notched 10 assists and a team-high 24 points. He's now notched double-digit scoring totals in his last 24-straight games and will continue to lead this team as they grow together.

While it hasn't necessarily been translating to wins as of late, the Bulls must be excited to see the continued development of Matas Buzelis throughout this season. Improving upon his 6.5 PPG mark on the season, he's averaged 13.3 PPG over the last 10 games and has seen a significant increase in his usage around the rim. He's able to complement a more traditional big man like Nikola Vucevic, so expect him to still be learning on the job as he continues to grow as a go-to option for them.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to drop games amidst their continued journey with Joel Embiid. The latest development is that Embiid and team are seeking ‘alternative options‘ for his lingering knee injury as they don't seem to be seeing much progression otherwise. It seems as though for the future they'll have to shift their focus elsewhere and focus on the team that's stepping out on the floor. Tyrese Maxey is still fifth league-wide in points with 27.4 per game and has scored 56 total points against the Bulls this season.

The 76ers will need Paul George to step up and play much better than he has been, averaging his lowest point totals since the 2015-16 season. While he's had to evolve his role a bit and focus more on the defensive end where he's always been a reliable player, he's having to score in more limited situations as Tyrese Maxey drives their efforts late in the game. Look for Guerschon Yabusele to have an extended role in rebounding the ball with Embiid out as he's averaging 5.6 RPG, two of which he's averaging on the offensive glass.

Final Bulls-76ers Prediction & Pick

One team's losing streak will come to an end in this one and trends throughout the season have indicated that the 76ers have the upper hand in this one. The Sixers won both of those games by at least eight points with Joel Embiid scoring 31 points in the first meeting. With his status remaining at GTD, he'll be the deciding factor whether the 76ers will have a noticeable advantage in this one.

However, the Bulls have played their last two games tightly against much better teams in the Knicks and Suns, while the 76ers have a rough 10-19 record in their home building. They've also gone just 9-20 ATS when playing at home with the Bulls posting a better 12-15 ATS mark on the road. For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread and breaking their losing streak in this one.

Final Bulls-76ers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2 (-110)