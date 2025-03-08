ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Butler-Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays are gearing up for the Big East Tournament next week in New York. They did not win the Big East regular-season championship this season, so the next best thing they can do is win the tournament at Madison Square Garden. Creighton stumbled a few times in the nonconference portion of its schedule, but the Jays got going in January and rounded into form. They became the team they were generally expected to be in the Big East. Had that version of Creighton been in evidence the whole season, Creighton would be a few spots higher on the seed list for the NCAA Tournament. As is, Creighton will be a dangerous team in the 4 to 6 seed range which will be a problem for a similarly-seeded team in the bracket. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner is a matchup problem for opponents. Creighton established a good defensive rhythm over the course of the season and learned how to play together at that end of the floor. As long as the Bluejays remain locked in on defense, they will make themselves a tough out in March Madness.

Here are the Butler-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Creighton Odds

Butler: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +580

Creighton: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Butler vs Creighton

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton might get caught looking ahead to the Big East Tournament this week. It would be human nature for a team to be thinking about its next really big goal and opportunity in a season, and overlook the less-than-fully-sexy game right in front of it. Butler is not a great team, but it is a competitive, hard-nosed team which will make this game a chore for Creighton if the Bluejays aren't fully focused on the task at hand. The spread is not small, so Butler just has to stay relatively close to cover the spread. Anything less than Creighton's best should enable Butler to cover.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is playing well and has learned how to defend consistently. When we size up this matchup, Butler does not have a vast array of scorers who will make Creighton have to pay attention to all five players on the floor at the same time. The Jays can emphasize particular one-on-one battles and make sure Butler never gets into a groove on offense. It will simply be very difficult for Butler to score in this game, and that's why Creighton should eventually be able to find a 10-2 or 9-3 run which can take a close game and turn it into a comfortable 15-point final margin of victory. Butler will have no answer for Ryan Kalkbrenner in the paint, and Creighton will want to play a complete game so that it heads into the Big East Tournament in New York knowing it is playing the right way at the right time of year.

Final Butler-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Creighton, but the spread is big and we do think Creighton might look ahead just enough to the Big East Tournament that Saturday's performance will be less than airtight. Sit back and see if a live-play angle emerges.

Final Butler-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -12.5