The Ottawa Senators continue their home stand as they host the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Senators prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game at 34-11-5 on the year, giving them the top record in the NHL. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois opened the scoring in the first period to give the Capitals the lead. Black Coleman would tie the game in the second period, but Dylan Strome gave the Capitals back the lead less than three minutes later. In the third period, the Capitals would add another goal, as the newly re-signed Logan Thompson stopped 32 of 33 shots in the Capitals 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 26-20-4 on the year, placing them in third place in the Atlantic Division. They are coming in off back-to-back home victories. First, the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs, and then, in their last game, defeated the Utah Hockey Club. After a scoreless first period, both teams would find the back of the net in the second period, leading to the game being tied going into the third. In the third period, Claude Giroux broke the tie to give the Senators the lead. They would add another goal in the period on the way to a 3-1 victory.

Here are the Capitals-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Senators Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -110

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Capitals vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals' top line is led by the combination of Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin. Strome leads the Capitals in both assists and points this year, coming into the game with 13 goals and 34 assists, for 47 points. He also has four goals and 16 assists on the power play. Ovechkin leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 22 goals and 12 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael, who is fourth on the team in points, having 17 goals and 19 assists.

Sitting second on the team in points and on the second line is Aliaksee Protas. Protas comes into the game with 21 goals and 21 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is third on the team in points with 11 goals and 29 assists. Wilson is fifth on the team in points with 20 goals and 15 assists this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals for this one. He is 11-9-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Both of those marks are top 20 in the NHL. He is 1-1-3 in his last five starts but has given up three or fewer goals in all five games.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in scoring this year, leading in both assists and points playing from the top line. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 32 assists, good for 48 total points. He is joined on the line by Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Tkachuk is third on the team in points, having 19 goals and 20 assists. His goal total is the most on the team this year. Giroux is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 10 goals and 23 assists this year.

Drake Batherson is second on the team in points this year and leads the second line. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 26 assists, good for 40 total points. He is joined on the line by Josh Norris. Norris has 17 goals and 10 assists this season. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line, coming into the game with two goals and 25 assists this year.

Leevi Merilainen is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 7-3-1 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He has 3-1-1 in his last five starts and has given up two or fewer goals in four of the five games.

Final Capitals-Senators Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest an evenly matched game. These two teams just played on January 16th, with the game being scoreless heading into overtime. There, the Capitals took the victory. Both goalies coming into this match-up have been playing well, and allowing very few goals. Still, the Capitals are hot. They have points in 13 of their last 14 games, going 10-1-3 in that time. The defense has been the key for them. In the 14 games, they have three shutouts and have allowed more than three goals just twice, both in shootout losses. Further, the total has gone over 5.5 goals in just three of their last 14 games. Expect another solid defensive performance from both teams and take the under.

Final Capitals-Senators Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-106)