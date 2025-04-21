ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals-Braves.

The Atlanta Braves might have finally begun to pull themselves out of their early-season funk. They swept the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and began to look more like the team many people expected to see this season. The Braves got solid pitching, but the real story was the ability of the offense to explode. The Braves erupted for five runs in the bottom of the eighth on Friday to rescue a game which had been going in the wrong direction. They came back from a three-run deficit to win the kind of game they often won when they had an elite offense in 2023. They could flip the switch at any time and bury an opponent with a flood of hard-hit balls. They finally did that on Friday night, and that win seemed to carry over into the rest of the weekend. On Sunday, the Braves hammered the Twins with a barrage of home runs. This is the formula Atlanta relied on when it rose to the top of the NL standings in 2023.

Now we need to see if the Braves can continue to push forward against the sliding St. Louis Cardinals, who just got swept in a four-game series by the New York Mets.

Cardinals-Braves Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs Spencer Schwellenbach

Erick Fedde (1-2) was able to survive his last start against the Astros. He was not at the top of his game, allowing six hits and three walks, but he pitched out of trouble constantly and never allowed the big hit. It was a mature performance in which a pitcher is not clicking but finds a way to get big outs and go deep into a game. Fedde will hope to allow fewer baserunners in this game and get on top of the opposition to a greater extent in this game.

Last Start: April 15 vs Houston Astros — 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) had been rolling in 2025 until his last start against the Blue Jays. Schwellenbach's ERA was under 0.50 entering that start in Toronto. One could reasonably say he was due for a clunker, and it finally happened. Schwellenbach had been the best starting pitcher in the National League before his stumble in Canada. Now we get to see if a young and very talented pitcher with a lot of upside can immediately restore order, or if his confidence is truly shaken.

Last Start: April 15 at Toronto Blue Jays — 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

Here are the Cardinals-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Braves Odds

St Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +154

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (Cardinals) | FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have lost four straight to the Mets and are frankly due for a good game. Their offense was bottled up by the Mets and is itching for a breakout game in Atlanta. The Braves did just sweep the Twins, but that might be a product of the Twins being horrible more than the Braves undergoing a revival.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are finally playing with consistency and confidence. They are at home, while the Cardinals had to fly from New York to Atlanta for this first game of the series. Spencer Schwellenbach is a really good pitcher — better than Erick Fedde — and he should get back on the beam after a rare bad outing.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Braves, but we're not sure if their sweep of the Twins was an indicator of their own quality or the Twins' mediocrity. Wait for a live play here.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves moneyline