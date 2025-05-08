ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their winning streak as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Cardinals enter the game at 19-19 on the year, which places them tied for second in the NL Central. They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Pirates and have now won five straight games. Still, despite being in a solid standing, the Cardinals may trade Nolan Arenado.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are 17-21 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL East. They recently lost two of three games to the Cleveland Guardians. Still, they have won three of their last five games overall.

Cardinals-Nationals Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Mitchell Parker

Erick Fedde (2-3) with a 4.78 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP.

Last Start: Fedde went five innings, giving up six hits and five walks. He would strike out four batters, but also give up three runs. Still, he would take the win over the Mets.

Away Splits: Fedde is 0-1 on the road with a 4.80 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Mitchell Parker (3-2) with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Last Start: Parker went four innings, giving up four hits, four walks, and five runs. He would strike out just one batter and take the loss to the Reds.

Home Splits: Parker is 3-0 at home with a 2.49 ERA and a .193 opponent batting average.

Here are the Cardinals-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Nationals Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -102

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: AppleTV+

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Willson Contreras has led the way for the Cardinals this year. He is hitting .245 with a .331 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Lars Nootbaar has hit .246 this year with a .374 OBP. He has eight doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 24 runs scored. Brendan Donovan also has 19 RBIs this year while hitting .331 with a .386 OBP. He has ten doubles, three home runs, three stolen bases, and 20 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Victor Scott II is hitting .289 this year with a .359 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Finally, Nolan Arenado is hitting .256 with a .342 OBP. He has nine doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathaniel Lowe has led the way for the Nationals. He is hitting .255 with a .340 OBP. Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, James Wood has been great this year. He is hitting .281 with a .382 OBP. He has ten doubles, ten home runs, 23 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 22 runs scored. Josh Bell has not hit well, but has had some production. He is hitting just .134 but has a triple, five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting well. He is hitting .295 with a .348 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Luis Garcia Jr. is hitting .235 with a .294 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and 18 runs scored this year.

Final Cardinals-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Erick Fedde has been hit or miss this year. He has three games giving up three or more runs, including two games giving up six or more runs. Fedde also has four games giving up two or fewer runs. Still, the Cardinals are just 2-5 when Fedde has started this year. Current Nationals have not hit well against Fedde, though. They are just 4-30 with a walk. Amed Rosario has the most experience, going 3-16. The other hit belongs to Nathaniel Lowe, who is 1-2 with a walk.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Parker started the year strong. In his first five starts, he gave up just five earned runs. Since then, he has given up 11 earned runs in the last two starts. Still, he has been solid at home. He has given up one or fewer runs in three of his four home starts, while the Nationals are 4-0 when he has started at home this year. Current Cardinals have not hit well against Parker. They are just 3-21 with a walk, but without an RBI or an extra base hit. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, and Lars Nootbaar are all 1-3 with singles against Parker. With how well Parker is pitching at home, and the offensive ability of the Nationals, take them to get the win in this game.

Final Cardinals-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (-116)