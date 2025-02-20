ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cavaliers can cement themselves as the best team in the NBA in the back half of the season, while the Nets are playing well despite their struggles to end the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Nets prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, at 44-10, and have won four straight entering this matchup. Their starting lineup, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, is the best in the NBA, but their depth has also been great. They also added De'Andre Hunter at the deadline. They can start the second half of the year with a big win and stay hot as the NBA class with a win in this matchup.

The Nets have struggled overall this year, but they have been playing better lately, with a 20-34 record and six wins in their last seven games. Since Cam Thomas has been injured, Cameron Johnson has been tremendous. The Nets are playing solid basketball right now and could make a giant statement with a win in this game against the best team in the NBA, especially at home.

Here are the Cavaliers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Nets Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -770

Brooklyn Nets: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +540

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/ MSG Network

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been great on offense this season and are only behind the Grizzlies in scoring offense. They are second in scoring at 122.7 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 49.8%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.3%.

Seven different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits in scoring, and Mitchell is easily the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 23.9 points per game. Garland is also critical to this backcourt and what the Cavaliers can do on this side of the court. Garland leads the team in assists with 6.7 per game and is second in scoring. The Cavaliers are averaging 29.1 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the NBA because Mobley and Allen have been excellent up front, and Max Strus has been a key piece of the wing. The Cavaliers have the offense to score on anyone, and it helps that the Nets have struggled all season on defense. The Cavaliers have a giant advantage on this side of the court.

The Cavaliers' defense has been solid but not as good as theirs. They are 11th in points allowed, 111.9 points per game, sixth in field-goal defense, 45.5%, and 20th in three-point defense, 36.3%.

Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers' down low and have been crucial to their success on defense. They make up the best frontcourt in the NBA. Allen leads the team in rebounding, at 10.3 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.5 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, four players also average at least one steal, and Mitchell is the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game. Despite being on the road, this defense has the pieces to shut down the Nets in this game completely.

The Nets have had a rough season on offense. They are 29th in scoring at 105 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage at 44.1%, and 23rd in three-point percentage at 35.4%.

Six different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring, and with Thomas injured, Johnson is Brooklyn's best player. Johnson is averaging 19.1 points per game. D'Angelo Russell is the team leader in assists, with 5.8 per game, since Ben Simmons is now with the Clippers. This offense has struggled with ball movement, averaging 24.7 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling, and with Thomas still out, Johnson has even more pressure on himself in this game against a great defense. This game is challenging for the Nets, and they will struggle.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets' defense has been solid at best this year but also inconsistent. They are eighth in scoring defense, at 111 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 48.3%, and 26th in three-point defense, at 36.9%.

Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.4.

This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Russell is the team leader in steals, averaging 1.3 per game. This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, and this matchup against Cleveland is not doing them any favors. They should have some brief success at first, but Cleveland has the team to score all over the Nets in this game.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick

Cleveland should win and cover quickly. The Nets don't have the firepower to match up with the Cavaliers. Cleveland wins easily and stays atop the NBA to start the second half of the season.

Final Cavaliers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -13.5 (-110)