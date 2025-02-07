ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick for NBA Friday as we head to the Eastern Conference for the first game of the day's slate. The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-10) will take on the Washington Wizards (9-41) as both teams ride opposite streaks. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers- Wizards prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently leading the Eastern Conference by five games over the Boston Celtics. They most recently beat the Detroit Pistons 118-115 in a thriller, improving their mark to 6-4 over the last 10 games. They'll come in as the heavy betting favorites look to complete a 4-0 season sweep against the Wizards.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in the Eastern Conference and own the worst record in the NBA. They most recently took down the Brooklyn Nets 119-102 for their third consecutive victory, the first time they've done so all season. They'll look for their first win over Cleveland in their last opportunity against them.

Here are the Cavaliers-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Wizards Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2200

Washington Wizards: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers won a thriller in Detroit the other night thanks to a heroic shot made by Darius Garland from the half-court logo. The Cavaliers remain unbeaten against Detroit, but it was certainly their closest game as the Pistons overcame a 12-point deficit mid-way through the fourth quarter. They've been known for their defense all season and while they allowed the Pistons back in the game with a silly foul, it was their offense that ultimately bailed them out from a potential loss.

Expand Tweet



The Cavaliers have won each of their games over Washington by at least 10 points with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley taking turns leading them in scoring. The Cavaliers are shooting a much higher percentage from the field at 49.8% compared to the 43.5% mark of Washington. Look for the Cavaliers to dominate in rebounding the ball as the Wizards haven't put up much resistance against the frontcourt of Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards will have to begin adjusting to life without their second-leading scorer in Kyle Kuzma following his trade to Milwaukee. He was averaging 15.2 PPG for a squad that already has had its troubles scoring the basketball. However, they're currently riding their longest winning streak of the season behind Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly, so don't expect them to go away quietly in this one.

Expand Tweet



Despite recent trades and the current state of their franchise, the Wizards can look forward to the continued development of Bilal Coulibaly as one of their core pieces for the future. He recently notched a career-high 11 assists in their win over the Nets and led the team in scoring with 26 points the game prior. If he's able to continue developing as their go-to man with the ball in his hands, to future may not be so murky for the Wizards moving forward.

Final Cavaliers- Wizards Prediction & Pick

This Wizards team has seen an unlikely spark thanks to Bilal Coulibaly and despite the recent trade of Kyle Kuzma, they're managing to win games and keep the morale in their locker room high. Jordan Poole will have to have another big game if they want to grab the win in this one as they'll be tasked with keeping up with the Cavaliers' offense.

However, the Cavaliers have really had Washington's number this season and none of their previous meetings were particularly close. Donovan Mitchell (GTD) has a great matchup with his mid-range offense and the Wizards don't have many answers in stopping the big men of Cleveland. We're still waiting to see if Khris Middleton will suit up with his new team for this one, but having him on the floor would certainly help the Wizards in defending the guards of Cleveland.

Still, we have to roll with what seems to be the best team in the NBA with Cleveland. Despite the wide spread, they're 2-1 ATS this season against the Wizards, going 33-18 overall. Let's roll with the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover this spread on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -17.5 (-110)