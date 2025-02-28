ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with the continuation of our College Basketball betting predictions and picks as we head to the Big 12 Conference for this next showdown. The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-11, 7-10 Big 12) will visit the No. 4 Houston Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12) as they look for their biggest upset on the season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Houston prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Bearcats most recently beat Baylor 69-67 for back-t0-back wins at home. They've won five of their last seven games and have a respectable 1-2 record against ranked opponents this season. This will be their toughest test facing the conference leaders as they come in the massive betting underdogs.

The Houston Cougars currently lead the Big 12 by three games after recently taking down No. 10 Texas Tech 69-61. They've extended their winning streak to seven games and have beaten three ranked teams in their last four appearances. This should be a tune-up game before hosting previous No. 1 Kansas on their home floor.

Here are the Cincinnati-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-Houston Odds

Cincinnati: +15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +920

Houston: -15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 125.5 (-106)

Under: 125.5 (-114)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS, Paramount+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bearcats are off the a nice two-game streak following a big 18-point performance from Jizzle James against Baylor. The Bearcats had four starters in double-digits and managed to shoot a hot 43.5% from behind the arc, connecting on 10 of their attempts. Forwards Dillon Mitchell and Aziz Bandaogo combined for 16 rebounds as their team controlled the rebounding efforts. They'll need similar performance this game against a Houston team that prides itself on the offensive glass.

Expand Tweet



The Bearcats benefit from having a playmaker and shot creator like Jizzle James handling the ball as he's able to recognize the double-team and swing the ball to his teammates. He's also relentless in driving to the rim and would greatly help his team by causing some foul trouble for the opposing Cougars. Day Day Thomas will also have to be on his mark averaging a hot 37.2% from three.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Cougars continue to assert their dominance over top-level competition as they've held their last three ranked opponents (Texas Tech, Iowa State, Arizona) all to 61 points or less. Their defense is easily the best in the country averaging a nation-wide low 57.8 PPG to opponents. They also work behind a -4.5 turnover differential to opponents while being tremendously efficient following the fast break. Forward Joseph Tugler is averging 2.0 blocks per game and will be a difficult obstacle to hurdle for the Bearcats.

Expand Tweet



With three games remaining on their schedule, the Cougars have already clinched a share of the Big 12 title and don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Asserting themselves in games like these will offer them momentum heading into the tournament as a likely No. 1 seed. Guard Milos Uzan has been the unsung hero in orchestrating this offense, so look for him to continue distributing the rock behind 4.6 APG and playing a role in most of their shot selection.

Final Cincinnati-Houston Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati has lost their last 10 consecutive meetings against Houston, going just 3-7 against the spread on those occasions. The Cougars are 14-1 at home this season while going 9-6 ATS in those games. Conversely, the Bearcats are 5-5-1 ATS on the road and just 1-7 when listed as the underdogs, so an upset on the road may be out of the question in this one.

We can expect to see a much more sound team defensively in the Cougars when these two sides face off and it'll become apparent from the opening possessions. The Cougars are also the nation's second-best shooting team from three at 40.6%, so expect them to take a lead early into this one if they see their first few shots go down.

For our final betting prediction, we have to roll with the Houston Cougars to cover the betting spread at home. Given what their defense has been doing to top-15 teams over this latest stretch, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Bearcats keep this one close from an offensive standpoint.

Final Cincinnati-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -15.5 (-120)