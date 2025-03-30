ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers will head to Ohio for a battle on Sunday afternoon with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be a clash at RocketMortgage Arena as we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series 78-61. Yet, the Clips have gone 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Cavs. But the Cavaliers are 3-2 in the past five games at RocketMortgage Arena. The Clippers recently defeated the Cavaliers 132-119 12 days ago at the Intuit Dome.

Here are the Clippers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Cavaliers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +7 (-106)

Moneyline: +235

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7 (-114)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Ohio and FanDuel Sports Southern California

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are preparing for the playoffs, and they might have some issues as they attempt to navigate through the harsh waters over the last few weeks. Now, they will attempt to sweep the season series as they face the best team in the Eastern Conference.

The Clippers started that game sluggishly, falling 45-37 after the first quarter. Then, they trailed 72-68 at halftime. But a major second half helped propel the Clippers forward.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points while shooting 12 for 19 from the floor. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac had 28 points while shooting 13 for 18 from the field. James Harden had 22 points while shooting 5 for 18 from the hardwood. Also, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points off the bench while making all eight of his shots.

The Clippers completed 54.8 percent of their shots, including 45.7 percent from beyond the arc. Likewise, they hit 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Clippers also dominated the board battle 49-29, including 14 on offense. The defense came to blows, blocking five shots. The Clips also overcame their 12 turnovers.

Beating the strongest team in the Eastern Conference was an accomplishment. Now, they must do it again, while doing it in a hostile environment as they attempt to topple the Cavaliers. Utilizing Leonard, Harden, and Norman Powell will be critical.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can continue to generate good chances on the floor and convert on their shot attempts. Then, they must defend the Cavaliers well and prevent them from hitting shots from beyond the arc.

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers exploded in the first half of the game against the Clippers. Significantly, it looked like they were on their way to a big win. But the Cavaliers crumbled in the second half, as they could not defend well at all, and their poor defense was highlighted. Notably, their best players could not do much on offense or defense.

Max Strus led the way with 24 points. Yet Donovan Mitchell struggled. He scored 18 points and scored 5 for 18 from the floor. Darius Garland had 17 points while shooting 6 for 14. Evan Mobley did well enough, scoring 17 points while shooting 7 for 12 from the hardwood. The Cavs got some production off the bench, with De'Andre Hunter scoring 17 points while shooting 7 for 10 from the field.

The Cavaliers shot 48.9 percent from the field. However, they only hit 34.1 percent of their opportunities from the three-point line. The Cavs also lost the board battle, despite having two of the best big men in the league in Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Somehow, the Cavs did not block a single shot in this game. The defense just did not look right at all, and that is something they must remedy if they wish to beat the Clippers at home.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell can shoot better and produce results on the floor. Then, the defense must prevent Leonard from driving down the paint.

Final Clippers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 41-32 against the spread, while the Cavaliers are 44-29-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Clippers are 16-21 against the spread on the road, while the Cavs are 20-15-1 against the spread at home. The Clippers are 18-10 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Cavaliers are 17-9-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference.

The Clippers have a lot to play for, while the Cavaliers have the number one seed nearly locked up with eight games left to play. Because of this, I think the Clippers will come out with a little more energy. This will give them the boost they need and the momentum to make this a close game. I will give the nod to the Clippers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Clippers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +7 (-106)