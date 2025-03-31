ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference meeting between these two squads for the final time. The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Orlando Magic as Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Magic prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently sixth in the Western Conference and tied with the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in playoff seeding. They won 132-100 their last time out over the Brooklyn Nets and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers before hitting the road again to face the Magic.

The Orlando Magic are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Atlanta Hawks right behind them. They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings 121-91, going a positive 6-4 over their last 10 games. They'll need every win down the stretch as they try to secure their position for the play-in tournament.

Here are the Clippers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Magic Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -142

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are doing everything they can to avoid the play-in tournament as they finally have James Harden and Kawhi Leonard playing on the floor at the same time. Leonard, however, will miss their upcoming game with a knee injury and he'll be questionable to return in time for this one. Clearly, the Clippers are playing it safe and not risking a more serious injury ahead of the playoffs, but they'll also need a sense of urgency if they want to secure the six-seed and avoid playing extra games.

With Leonard on the floor, the Clippers are instantly a team that can make a deep run into the playoffs. Without him, they're left relying on James Harden and Norman Powell for the majority of their offense and that game plan may become tougher once teams start locking in and playing hard defense during the playoffs. Ivica Zubac will be their x-factor once again as they can usually find the answers for a win if he's able to become dominant on the offensive glass and defensive paint.

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic dominated the Sacramento Kings during their last game, sweeping the season series at 2-0 against a team better than them on paper. They're sitting comfortably at a play-in spot and are likely to face the Atlanta Hawks, a team they still have to play twice before the season is over. Considering a devastating injury to Paolo Banchero early into the season, the Magic have picked up where they left off and ready to make another surprising run during the playoffs.

While Banchero did most of the heavy lifting with 24 points in their last win, Caleb Houstan emerged with the best game of his Magic career with 18 points, four rebounds, and a +17 efficiency on the floor. Goga Bitadze also added 12 points in one of his better games of the season as the Magic will need every bit of help from their bench to produce against better teams during the playoffs. The bench isn't known to make massive impacts during games, but a step-up in production could certainly help their cause.

Final Clippers-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Clippers have gone 1-6 ATS over their last seven games while the Orlando Magic has gone 5-2 ATS during the same stretch. Still, the Clippers have won seven of their last eight games while the Magic have taken four of their last five. Both teams are playing very well at the moment with the Clippers having the slightly better offensive production.

However, Los Angeles will see the Cavaliers before playing this game on a back-to-back while the Magic enjoy an added day of rest during their current home stand. The availability of Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers will be the biggest difference and if he's unable to make the start during this one, the Clippers won't have an effective defender to help stop Paolo Banchero. For our final prediction, we'll take the Orlando Magic to keep improving on their 20-18 record at home this season.

Final Clippers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +2.5 (-106)