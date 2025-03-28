ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Clippers have been red-hot, but the Nets have been spiraling in comparison. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nets prediction and pick.

The Clippers are a talented team, and things are finally clicking. They have won six of their last seven games and have a 41-31 record. Norman Powell and James Harden are the best players on this team, but Kawhi Leonard has also been having a great year. This is a perfect game for the Clippers to keep their winning streak alive and their hit streak alive as the playoffs get closer.

The Nets have had a rough season this year, losing five straight and eight of their last nine games. They sit with a 23-50 record entering this matchup. Cam Thomas is out for the season, so there is more pressure on Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell. The Nets have an excellent opportunity to bounce back from their losing streak against a red-hot Clippers team at home in Brooklyn.

Here are the Clippers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Brooklyn Nets: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Over: 213.5 (-112)

Under: 213.5 (-108)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southern California

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have had a bumpy road this season on offense and have been inconsistent. They are 20th in scoring at 112 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.6%.

Seven Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Powell and Harden are tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 22.6 points per game. Harden is also the best passer on the team, averaging 8.7 assists per game. The Clippers are also averaging 25 assists per game as a team.

The Clippers also have depth on this offense because Leonard is still playing well, and Ivica Zubac has been a beast down low for Los Angeles. The Clippers should find ways to take advantage of this Nets defense. The Clippers have a lot of balance on offense, which separates them from the Nets in this game in Brooklyn.

The Clippers' defense has been one of the best in the NBA and is key to their hot streak. They are fourth in scoring defense, allowing 108.5 points per game; seventh in field goal defense, 46%; and seventh in three-point defense, 35.2%.

The Clippers' frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker. Ivica Zubac leads the team with 12.5 rebounds per game, which is good for fourth place in the NBA. Zubac also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been dominant and one of the best in the NBA. This perimeter defense has been better than their defense down low. Six players are averaging at least one steal, and Kris Dunn leads the entire team by 1.8 per game.

I think the Clippers' defense can completely shut down the Nets, even with the game in Brooklyn. The Nets have been awful on this side of the court, and the Clippers can take complete control.

The Nets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season. They are 30th in scoring at 105 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.8%, and 27th in three-point percentage at 34.3%.

Eight different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring due to injuries and lineup changes. With Thomas out for the season, all of this offense rests on Johnson and Russell. Johnson averaged 18.9 points per game, and Russell averaged 13.5 points. They have also struggled to pass and distribute the ball effectively. Since Ben Simmons was traded away, D'Angelo Russell is the best passer, averaging 5.7 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling, but with Johnson and Thomas out, the Clippers will completely shut down the Nets. This is an awful matchup, and the Clippers should dominate this offense.

Why the Nets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets' defense has been inconsistent, but at least it's more reliable than their offense. They are ninth in scoring defense, at 111.6 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 47.8%, and 16th in three-point defense, at 36.1%.

Nic Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a giant bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.6 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.5. This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Five different Nets averaged at least one steal, and Russell and Keon Johnson are tied for the team lead in steals, averaging 1.1 per game.

Injuries and departures have hit this defense hard, but it might be able to show some signs of life against a solid but inconsistent Clippers offense.

Final Clippers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are going to shut down the Nets in Brooklyn. This game will be a blowout, and the Clippers should win and cover and extend the Nets' losing streak to six straight.

Final Clippers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -12 (-110)