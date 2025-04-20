ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head towards the Western Conference for Game 2 of this razor-thin series. The No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers will visit the No. 4 Denver Nuggets as Denver leads the series 1-0 following their overtime win in Game 1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped Game 1 of their first-round series following a dominant overtime period from the Denver Nuggets. Playing behind a 15-point lead during the first half, the Clippers will look to close out this time around as they try to steal a win on the road during this heated series.

The Denver Nuggets managed a Game 1 win by overcoming a 15-point deficit from the second quarter. During the overtime period, it was veteran Russell Westbrook who fueled the win as the Nuggets are being disrespected as betting underdogs at home once again.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Game 2 Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Denver Nuggets: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 218 (-108)

Under: 218 (-112)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers saw a very productive night from James Harden scoring the ball with 32 points and 4-9 shooting from three, while Kawhi Leonard chimed in with 22 points of his own. Despite being matched against Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac managed 21 points and 13 rebounds while creating a dominant presence inside the paint for Los Angeles. Jokic was still just one rebound away from a triple-double, so they'll need to continue playing with energy on the defensive end of the floor.

The Clippers saw a quiet night from Norman Powell scoring just 12 points, so they'll certainly need him to step things up and be the leading scorer he was all season for them. The biggest flaws within this team were exposed on the defensive side during Game 1, which was surprising considering their fifth-ranked overall production on that end. Clearly, they'll need to match up better against Nikola Jokic to slow him down while negating the high-energy scoring from their role players.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets showed their championship experience once again in grinding out a tough win in overtime. Russell Westbrook has been a solid option for them all season, but he's clearly a pivotal part of their game when he's creating offense for others. Nikola Jokic had a stellar 29/9/12 stat line, so there aren't many situations where they'll lose when he's playing like that. Jamal Murray also contributed with his midrange and deep shooting, so expect him to continue letting it fly throughout this game.

What was perhaps most impressive about the Nuggets' Game 1 win was their ability to shut down the rest of the team outside of their big three. The Clippers totaled just 13 points from their bench and those types of number certainly won't cut it against a strong, consistent team like the Denver Nuggets. The Denver Nuggets are the much deeper squad and will be able to withstand the highs and lows of the series more sustainably than the Clippers.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Game 1 of this series was an instant classic and the Clippers got a stern wakeup call for the type of playoff competition they'll see throughout this Western Conference journey. While James Harden put the team on his back with Kawhi and Zubac doing their parts as well, they'll need a much more productive game from Norman Powell and the rest of their bench as a whole.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, have seemingly had different players step up in big moments during the end of the Regular Season and into this series. Jokic is bound to flirt with a triple-double each time out, but it's players like Michael Porter Jr. Christian Braun, and now Russell Westbrook stepping up with massive contributions when it matters most. They also flaunt a ton of championship experience throughout their roster and know that it's a long road before the game is over.

I expect the Nuggets to come out with a ton of confidence in this game and while we're bound to see a much more active showing from Kawhi Leonard this time around, the Nuggets are still the much deeper team and can remain competitive during the lulls of a game. While I expect this series to take a turn once it heads back to Los Angeles, the Nuggets should be able to defend home floor once again for the 2-0 lead.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets ML (+102)