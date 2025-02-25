ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Air Force.

The Mountain West college basketball schedule for Tuesday night includes this game in Colorado Springs.

Colorado State is either not a bubble team or — if it is — not in a very good bubble position. The Rams absolutely have to go on a late-season tear in the Mountain West Conference to have any shot at an NCAA Tournament berth. Colorado State has to stack wins in the Mountain West over the next three weeks. It's not a situation in which one or two good wins will get the job done. CSU has to win those high-end games but also these lower-tier games. If Colorado State does lose this game to Air Force, any slight outside chance of an at-large candidacy would immediately die. Air Force has just one win in the Mountain West, and that one win came this past Saturday over Fresno State, at home, in overtime, against an opponent which was missing three important players due to a gambling scandal and investigation. Air Force did avoid a winless conference season, but only by the smallest of margins against the other really bad team in the MWC. Colorado State has to walk into Colorado Spings and take care of business, then move on to the next challenge. There is no margin for error for the Rams.

Here are the Colorado State-Air Force College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Air Force Odds

Colorado State: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Air Force: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs Air Force

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is in a negative bubble space, but when we previewed the Rams' game against UNLV this past weekend, we said that “Colorado State has been able to handle all the teams the Rams are supposed to beat. They are paying a price because of their substandard nonconference portfolio, but in conference play, they have been a good moneyline play for bettors who think they will win. Given that the spread is just 3.5, there's actually some margin for error with the Rams.” Colorado State did indeed cover the spread against UNLV in a solid road win. This is another situation in which Colorado State should be able to handle its opponent and take care of business. This team has its flaws and limitations, but those flaws and limitations don't get exposed much against inferior teams. Air Force certainly rates as one.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Air Force Falcons weren't sure they would ever win a conference game this season. They had not won a game of any kind since December 7. They finally broke their long losing streak and won a game for the first time in 2.5 months. After finally breaking through, you should see this team play with increased confidence, belief and togetherness. Keep in mind that the spread is 12.5 points. Air Force doesn't have to play a great game to cover this spread; it just has to be moderately decent. It's unlikely that Colorado State — a team which probably won't make the NCAA Tournament — will play at an elite level. If CSU is anything less than its best, a B-minus or C-plus type of performance from Air Force should be good enough to stay within 12 points and cover the spread.

Final Colorado State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Air Force, but we're not going to go all-in to trust a bad team. Wait for a possible second-half live play.

Final Colorado State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force +12.5