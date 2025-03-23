ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Maryland prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-Maryland.

The Colorado State Rams are one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now. They have won 11 games in a row, getting hot at just the right time and carrying their late-regular season momentum into single-elimination basketball games. Colorado State entered the Mountain West Conference Tournament knowing it had to win the whole event and take three games in three days to make the NCAA Tournament. The Rams did so. They went to Seattle for the first round of March Madness and dispatched the Memphis Tigers with a strong second half. The game wasn't even all that close, with CSU winning by eight points after building a double-digit lead. Colorado State coach Niko Medved is in demand at Minnesota and potentially other schools, but right now, he has designs on getting Colorado State and the Mountain West into the Sweet 16.

Here are the Colorado State-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Colorado State-Maryland Odds

Colorado State: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +245

Maryland: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs Maryland

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

TV: TBS

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

A team which has won 11 games in a row, and which has a boisterous crowd at its back in Seattle, in a region of the country which is geographically proximate to the school, is playing a team from the Eastern time zone. That team's coach, Kevin Willard, just watched his athletic director, Damon Evans, leave for SMU. There are rumors that Kevin Willard might leave Maryland for the open head coaching job at Villanova. All these distractions could easily hijack Maryland.

The team which has won 11 in a row is a 7.5-point underdog to the team whose coach might leave for Villanova. Doesn't this spread seem large? Shouldn't the number be 5.5 or even 4.5 points instead of 7.5? Colorado State and star player Nique Clifford are in a groove. If they're going to lose, it's unlikely they will lose by a large margin. Niko Medved is an excellent coach who is pushing the right buttons and is developing the players on his team. CSU might not win, but it will certainly keep this game close.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland might be a distracted team right now, but it certainly did not look like it in the first round of March Madness against Grand Canyon. Maryland won by over 30 points and dump-trucked a double-digit seed. Maryland has some real dudes, including and especially Derik Queen, who is a matchup nightmare for opponents in the paint with his size, length and athleticism. He's a beast. Colorado State will have a lot of trouble containing him. Maryland has better athletes and is poised to continue the Big Ten's considerable success at this tournament. Kevin Willard obviously has his players playing hard for him. The idea that Maryland won't give a full effort just isn't supported by reality.

Final Colorado State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

We are leaning CSU, but think this is a second-half live-play type of game. Wait and see, so that you can get a better line at a better price.

Final Colorado State-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +7.5