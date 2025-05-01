ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Iowa is finally reach its apex as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming Main Event in the Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen will take on former champion and No. 5 Deiveson Figueiredo in a can't-miss scrap atop the division. Check the UFC odds series for our Sandhagen-Figueiredo prediction and pick.

Cory Sandhagen (17-5) has gone an impressive 10-4 inside the UFC since 2018. Following his loss to Petr Yan, Sandhagen went on a three-fight winning streak that saw dominant victories over Song Yadong, Chito Vera, and Rob Font. After his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov, he'll be hoping to get back on the title track with a win. Sandhagen stands 5-foot-11 with a 70-inch reach.

Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1) has gone 13-4-1 en route to become UFC Bantamweight Champion. Following his saga against Brandon Moreno, Figueiredo has gone 3-1 with statement wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Chito Vera. He lost his last fight to Petr Yan and will be hoping to contend for UFC gold in the near future. Figueiredo stands 5-foot-5 with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Cory Sandhagen-Deiveson Figueiredo Odds

Cory Sandhagen: -550

Deiveson Figueiredo: +410

Over 4.5 rounds: -238

Under 4.5 rounds: +180

Why Cory Sandhagen Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Umar Nurmagomedov – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Cory Sandhagen lost his last bout via a close decision to Umar Nurmagomedov in one of the most high-level Bantamweight fights we've ever seen in the UFC. While it's more of a testament as to how good Nurmagomedov is, Sandhagen displayed his ability to hang in tough with some of the best bantamweight talent on the planet. There are no visible holes in his game and he's able to finish the fight from just about anywhere. He'll have a big size advantage with his height during this one, so expect him to make the most of it when gauging his distance.

Cory Sandhagen is extremely crisp with his striking techniques and despite his long, thin frame, he does a tremendous job of throwing a ton of power behind his punches. Sandhagen is also extremely dangerous with his kicking game, which will serve as a constant threat throughout this fight. I expect him to make great use of his leg kicks to all three levels while maintaining his poise and not overextending on his punches. Discipline will be key for Sandhagen as he can't give in to Figueiredo's antics and stick to his specific game planning.

Why Deiveson Figueiredo Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Petr Yan – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 9 SUB

Deiveson Figueiredo finally looked human against Petr Yan as the Russian was the first opponent to give Figgy troubles since Brandon Moreno. With nine career wins by both knockout and submission, Figueiredo is well-rounded in all areas of the fight and has championship experience he carries with him throughout each bout. He's extremely dangerous when it comes to tying opponents up on the ground, so don't be surprised if he initiates his wrestling throughout this fight.

To be successful here, Figueiredo will have to be as unorthodox as possible to throw Sandhagen off his rhythm. His opponent is extremely hard to stop once he finds a striking groove, so it'll be all about meeting him in the middle and being first in the striking exchanges to throw Sandhagen's timing off. If he's able to land clean and press Sandhagen along the fence, it could be a long night for the championship hopeful as the former champ comes out on top.

Final Cory Sandhagen-Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction & Pick

This is yet another exciting matchup in the Bantamweight Division and both men are about as well-rounded as martial artists can get. They both also push a very high pace through five rounds with their cardio and it's hard to imagine either of these fighters wavering with their cardio.

Cory Sandhagen is certainly in his prime at the moment while we can argue that Figueiredo is slightly past his. This fight will come down to whichever fighter wants it more and we have a feeling Sandhagen is the more determined competitor. Still, it's foolish to count a former champion out of this fight and there's a ton of betting value behind his odds.

Nevertheless, I think Cory Sandhagen is one step ahead of the competition at the moment and there's not many peaople that can stand and strike with him once he finds his groove. Expect Sandhagen to take control of this fight by the third round as he cruises to a decision win.

Final Cory Sandhagen-Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction & Pick: Cory Sandhagen (-550)