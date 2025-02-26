ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch DePaul-Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays are having a good year, but not a great year. They just lost to St. John's in a game which figured to decide the Big East regular season championship. Creighton gave it a run, but the Johnnies and Rick Pitino were better. Creighton is a good team, but the Red Storm is better. That's just the way it is, and the Bluejays have to mentally turn the page for this home game versus DePaul. Creighton needs to learn the lessons taught by St. John's and see if it can grow and evolve in the remaining weeks before the NCAA Tournament begins. The Jays can become a threat, but they have to improve in specific ways if they want to become a more dangerous team in March Madness.

Here are the DePaul-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Creighton Odds

DePaul: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Creighton: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs Creighton

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton just played an emotionally draining game against St. John's over the weekend. That battle was for the Big East regular-season championship. It was Creighton's big chance to win a regular-season conference title, and the Jays came up short. This game, a few days later, stands out as a natural letdown situation for Creighton. This team spilled the fuel tank on Sunday in New York. Will it be able to fill up that tank on Wednesday? Chances are Creighton will try to cruise through this game, not making a maximum emotional investment given all the dynamics in play. It's really hard to play the same way every game, so Creighton is in a position where it might be able to push the whole game at full tilt. The spread is huge, and even a 10-minute lull (in which Creighton is tied or gets outscored by DePaul) could be enough to enable DePaul to cover the spread.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is a good team right now, the team people generally expected to see before the season began. Creighton has bought in at the defensive end of the floor and has put in the level of effort one would expect from a veteran group which is currently in second place in the Big East Conference. DePaul started the season well, but this was always a team which had a relatively limited roster and a low ceiling. DePaul's improvement this season has been connected to the ability to raise the floor. The ceiling, though, is still low. Creighton is the high-ceiling team in this matchup and can win by 20 or more, covering the spread against an opponent which lacks elite talent and sufficient depth.

Final DePaul-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Creighton, but the spread is really big for a late-season conference game in which Creighton's full emotional investment might not be complete. There's no question Creighton is the dramatically better team, but this simply might not be a game in which the Jays go all-out for all 40 minutes. We recommend you not make a pregame bet. Only consider a potential live play if you see something in the game flow which strongly points in one direction.

Final DePaul-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -17.5