The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Cubs Projected Starters

Dustin May vs. Shota Imanaga

Dustin May (1-1) with a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 17.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 14 strikeouts, .119 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, Loss, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 1 strikeout

Shota Imanaga (2-1) with a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 28.1 innings pitched, 10 walks, 21 strikeouts, .176 oBA

Last Start: at San Diego Padres: No Decision, 5.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run (0 earned), 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

Home Splits: 3 starts, 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts, .186 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cubs Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -120

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports Network

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have one of their better pitchers on the mound for this game. Dustin May has been lights out this season, and he has the stats to prove it. He has allowed just seven total hits across his three starts. He has not had to face the hardest competition, but allowing that amount of hits in the amount of innings he has pitched is very impressive. The right-hander has to be at his best in this game, as well. If he can limit the hits Tuesday night against a great offensive team, the Dodgers will be in good position to win the game.

Los Angeles will be facing Shota Imanaga for the second time this season. The first time was in Tokyo, which came in the middle of spring training. It is tough to judge that start, but Los Angeles did knock him out early. That is what the Dodgers have to do Tuesday night. Chicago has one of the worst bullpens in baseball, so forcing Imanaga out of the game early is going to be key for Los Angeles. If they can run his pitch count up, and force the Cubs to use their relievers by the sixth innings, the Dodgers will have a great chance to win this game.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Imanaga is the pitcher the Cubs want on the bump. With Justin Steele out for the season, it will be up to him to be the ace of the pitching staff. He has lived up to that role in his five starts this season. Imanaga has been able to limit the hits this season, and keep the Cubs in the game. In his first start against the Dodgers, Imanaga did not allow a single hit. The left-hander did walk four batters, but he was able to shut down the Los Angeles lineup. If Imanaga can limit the walks in this game, he will give the Cubs a chance to win.

Chicago is a very good hitting team. Their offense has been able to lead them to multiple wins this season already. The Cubs are sixth in the MLB in batting average, second in OPS, third in home runs, and second in walks drawn. Additionally they have scored the most runs in the MLB by a large margin. Dustin May is a hard pitcher to get hits off of, but the Cubs should be able to put the pressure on him. If they can put together some good at-bats, Chicago will be able to capture the home win.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. With these two pitchers on the mound, I am expecting a low-scoring affair. For that reason, I will take the Cubs to cover the spread, and keep it within a run.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-162)