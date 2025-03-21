ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In an offseason filled with unprecedented free agent signings, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ acquisition of Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki stood out. The hype surrounding the 23-year-old sensation is palpable and he quickly became the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year honors.

But after one MLB start, the odds have changed. Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews surpassed Sasaki as the betting favorite to win ROY for the National League, according to FanDuel.

Crews is now at +300 to land the award while Sasaki is right behind him at +320. Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Shaw is third as FanDuel gives him +380 odds.

Earlier in the offseason Sasaki had a commanding lead at +210, compared to Crews and Shaw, who were tied for second at +400.

Roki Sasaki’s debut with the Dodgers lowered bettors’ expectations

While Crews has yet to play a game in 2025, the change in odds for NL Rookie of the Year clearly comes down to Sasaki, who made his Major League debut Wednesday. The Dodgers opened the season in Japan and Sasaki had the opportunity to start Game 2 of the Tokyo Series.

Although the results were far from alarming, Sasaki didn’t exactly dominate. The Dodgers’ young hurler went three innings and allowed one run on one hit. Control was an issue however. He walked five batters while striking out three. Obviously it was not the star-making turn many were expecting. But nerves likely played a role as Sasaki debuted in Tokyo.

Short of a no hitter, it would have been nearly impossible for Sasaki to live up to the hype that’s surrounded him since he signed with the Dodgers. And while he struggled with his command, he did offer glimpses of his abundant talent. Sasaki cracked triple digits on the radar gun multiple times, getting up to 101 mph with his fastball.

Crews, on the other hand, will begin his 2025 campaign on March 27. The Nationals’ top prospect – and the fourth-ranked prospect in MLB – made his Major League debut last August, getting in 31 games with Washington. But he’ll begin his career in earnest this season after making the Opening Day roster.

Crews was selected second overall by the Nationals in the 2023 draft and experienced a rapid ascent through the minors. Washington has high hopes for Crews, who will start in right field in 2025. The Nationals hope he can help get the team back on track after missing the postseason for five straight years.